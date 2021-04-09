Ben Shephard appeared to fight back tears as he described Kate Garraway’s nightmarish year.

This comes after Kate confirmed that her COVID-struck husband Derek was finally out of hospital.

While updating the public on Kate’s journey, Ben looked visibly choked up.

He said: “I think it’s really important that as Kate said, she can’t share with us exactly where he is and he has a long, long way to go but this is a monumental step.”

Ben was emotional as he recalled Kate’s awful year (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben say about Kate on GMB?

The GMB host then paused for thought, appearing especially emotional.

He continued: “I remember sitting with her about a year ago and her telling me he had gone into hospital and what that felt like and just thinking at the time ‘he’s going to be fine, he’s going to be fine’ and it hasn’t been.

Finally he said: “It’s been anything but fine and not just for Kate, but everyone up and down the country who have been through this and lived this as well.”

Later on in the episode, Kate video called into the show.

Ben appeared to be fighting back tears (Credit: ITV)

What has Kate said about Derek coming home?

Here she revealed that she had made Derek’s favourite meal upon his return home.

She said: “I have been saying this whole time to him, ‘when you get home you can have one of my casseroles.’

“He loves them by the way, that’s not a threat.

“He can swallow a bit now so I said OK let’s see if we can somehow get you round the table with all four of us and we managed to do that.

Kate was tearful as she updated Ben and Ranvir (Credit: ITV)

“When I was laying out the plates I realised I was laying out four and… it makes me cry now.

“It feels like the start of a huge chapter, but a really, really big and important one.”

Derek returned to his family home 48 hours ago, and their London property is now specially adapted for his needs.



Despite him now being off medical machinery, he will still require round the clock medical care.

Kate added that their children, Darcey, 15, and William, 11, can’t stop hugging their dad upon his return.

