Ben Shephard is one of the busiest people in television but not only that, he’s a dedicated and great family man.

So much so, he once had to sacrifice one of his regular jobs for his beloved family.

The Tipping Point presenter was working on three shows a week at one point.

But when push came to shove, family came first.

Ben Shephard on why he made a change

In 2019, Ben was hosting ITV’s daily quiz show Tipping Point, as well as Good Morning Britain on certain days of the week.

He was also co-hosting Sky Sports football show, Goals On Sunday, every Sunday morning.

Soon, he realised that something would have to give.

With two teenage sons he realised that family time was precious and that it was time to quit the Sunday-morning football show.

This would free him up to spend more time at weekends with wife Annie and his two teenage sons, Sam and Jack.

Ben gives up weekend work

Explaining his decision in 2020, he told Daily Mirror: “Now they’re teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I’m trying to come to terms with.

“They’re consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them.

What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I’m shattered.

“Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I’ll benefit too from being more involved in their weekend life.”

Ben often speaks affectionately about his wife and sons.

In November last year, Ben shared a touching photo of himself and wife Annie.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “She’s definitely laughing at me not with me!

“V Lucky to get away for a few days with the family over half term, now just need a few days to get back at it!”

