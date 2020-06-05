Ben Shephard addresses supporters after emotional TV reunion with Kate Garraway

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have been colleagues and close pals for a long time. And their genuine bond was clear to see on Good Morning Britain today.

Normally the pair joke about and squabble like siblings, but the sadness Ben felt seeing his friend in such unimaginable pain was palpable.

GMB co-stars Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are also very good friends (Credit: Splash)

Kate was interviewed on the show she normally presents after an absence of almost three months. She wanted to give viewers an update on husband Derek Draper.

Derek has spent the past 10 weeks in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Uncertainty ahead

Mum-of-two Kate explained that he was now COVID-free. But the virus has done so much damage to his body it was unclear whether he would recover.

She also spoke of her concern for their children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, and how she wanted to be okay for them. But, Kate added, she is clearly very sad and anxious.

Ben's voice broke with emotion at various points (Credit: ITV)

Viewers noted how Ben struggled through the interview , clearly fighting back tears as he heard Kate recount her experience.

Despite what she and her family are going through, Kate said that she had a lot to be grateful for and spoke of looking for the positives.

There was an outpouring of love and support from viewers who have been concerned about the popular TV star since news about Derek first broke.

Ben's thanks

Ben has now posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking Good Morning Britain viewers.

He wrote: "I’m not sure what the right words are so simply 'thank you' for all your messages of support and love to Kate, Derek and the kids. It means so much."

I’m not sure what the right words are so simply thank you for all your messages of support and love to Kate Derek and the kids it means so much https://t.co/nPlpN30Khf — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) June 5, 2020

