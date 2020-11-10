Ben Haenow, a former X Factor winner, is going to be a dad for the very first time.

The former reality star, who appeared on the ITV show in 2014, is expecting his first baby with his wife Jessica.

Ben announced the couple’s exciting news on Instagram alongside a video taken during a scan.

X Factor winner Ben Haenow is expecting his first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

X Factor star Ben Haenow to become a dad

Ben’s unborn baby’s heartbeat could be heard in the clip.

Captioning the post: “So me and my beautiful wife have been working on a new release for next year. @j_amy_haenow and I made this new little beat together! It’s a stonker!!

“By far the best thing I’ve done ever and we couldn’t be more excited #familyiseverything #overthemoon #mybaby.”

Ben’s followers rushed to congratulate the couple, who wed back in 2017.

Fellow X Factor star Fleur East commented: “Wooo!!! Congratulations to you both! Amazing news!!!”

One fan wrote: “Congratulations buddy. I’m really chuffed for you both. Enjoy this new adventure together. Big loves.”

Another added: “Best news I’ve heard all day.”

While a third predicted the baby’s gender, saying: “Sounds like a girl to me.”

Ben and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Ben’s wife?

Ben and Jessica tied the knot in Northern Italy, where his family are originally from.

The singer popped the question, after the couple had been together over a decade.

Opening up on their wedding day, Ben told the Mail Online: “We got married in a small town in Northern Italy, where my nan grew up, near the river Brenta.”

The former ITV star previously admitted that it had been “tough” to maintain a good relationship with Jessica, while focusing on his music career.

X Factor star Fleur East congratulated Ben (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He revealed one of his tracks, All Yours, was about his relationship.

Speaking about the song, Ben said: “This is kind of about when you’re away from someone and maybe you’re not taking the care and attention that you should to keep in contact with them, what their friends are saying back home and the stories that are being told.

“It’s basically just about when you go out and you put yourself out there and people don’t understand that everything you’re doing is for them and it seems like you’re offending or hurting someone.”

Jessica supported Ben throughout his X Factor journey.

