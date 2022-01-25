Ben Fogle’s unusual parenting style: ‘My children have got knives’

TV presenter Ben Fogle may have a slightly different approach to raising his children than other parents.

The New Lives in the Wild star shares two children, Iona and Ludovic, with his wife, Marina.

Ben is famous for his fondness for the outdoors, and he’s tried his best to instil that same attitude in his kids.

TV’s Ben Fogle: ‘Children should take risks’

Back in 2018, Ben shared that he felt as if people are too safety-conscious when it comes to their kids nowadays.

He shared in an interview with PA that both his children, who were five and seven at the time, have got knives.

“Children should take risks – my son loves playing with snakes – it’s definitely something we encourage,” he said.

He added: “Children should be able to take risks. My five and seven-year-old have got knives, whittling knives, they’ve got a sharp blade…to whittle wood. They’ve had those for years now.”

He went on to confess that he tried to treat his youngsters “like adults” in a bid to make them more aware of their surroundings.

What else did Ben say?

“We treat them like grown-ups,” said Ben. “One of the reasons that we are all so obsessed with fire is that when we are children we’re told to ‘stay clear of the fire, don’t take that match, fire is dangerous.'”

But Ben said that later in life when you can “start playing with fire”, that’s when “all sorts of disasters happen”.

The BBC star also confessed that he believed in a practical education above an academic one.

Ben didn’t succeed at school but has since gone on to become a popular and well-respected broadcaster.

Ben has hosted New Lives In The Wild on Channel 5 since 2011.

He’s also hosted Animal Clinic on Channel 5 since 2013, replacing the now-disgraced Animal Hospital presenter, Rolf Harris.

