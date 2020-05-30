BGT's Belinda Davids fails to mention she's a BBC star when asked by Simon Cowell about her career

Belinda Davids may look familiar to Britain's Got Talent fans.

That's because the 43-year-old from South Africa is actually a BBC star.

However, she bizarrely fails to mention this – and the fact she's toured the world – when Simon Cowell asks about her career.

Belinda Davids will look familiar to some BGT fans (Credit: ITV)

Belinda David's incredible career revealed

Instead, Belinda simply tells him: "I'm a singer and I do Whitney Houston songs."

But her career is far more impressive than the modest singer is letting on.

In 2017, she won the BBC talent show Even Better Than The Real Thing – which was hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

After taking to the stage, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Belinda has also toured the world performing Whitney Houston songs.

In fact, she was chosen out 15,000 hopefuls to play Whitney in the The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show, which opened to critical acclaim.

Belinda is a BBC star (Credit: Syco/Thames)

Award winner

Last year, Belinda won the International Special Recognition Award at the UK’s National Tribute Music Awards.

According to IOL, the tribute act has upcoming tours scheduled in America, the UK and Russia followed by an additional international tour which fills her schedule up until 2021.

She told the paper: "This is not me just replicating Whitney Houston, it’s paying homage to my idol and keeping her music alive.

"I don’t know what it is for other tribute artists but for me Whitney Houston taught me how to sing.

Belinda added: "I love what I do because I do it every day, I sing in my house, it’s not like I go home and say I’ve been singing all day I don’t want to sing now."

BGT nerves

In tonight's episode of Britain's Got Talent, Belinda dazzles on stage as she performs Whitney's classic One Moment in Time.

Despite her incredible experience, she tells hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she's "petrified" before going out on stage.

"I'm here to further my career," she says. "I'm shaking, I"m so sorry."

Explaining why's he has chosen this song in particular, she tells the judges: "It reminds me so much of my boys.

"I have two boys and the most important thing for me to do is make my two boys proud."

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.

