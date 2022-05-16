Beat the Chasers: where’s Anne Hegerty and who is Issa Schultz?

ITV’s Beat The Chasers is back tonight for a brand new series.

However, many fans are disappointed to find out that Anne Hegerty has been replaced by a new quizzer from Australia.

So where is The Governess and who is her replacement?

Anne Hegerty tested positive for COVID just before filming Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Where is Anne Hegerty?

Fans are excited to see their favourite chasers again in the new series of Beat the Chasers.

But, unfortunately Anne Hegerty couldn’t be a part of this series as she tested positive for Covid just before filming.

In a tweet, Anne Hegerty encouraged fans to still watch the show despite her absence.

She said: “You should absolutely watch it, it will feature six SUPERB chasers.”

Speaking about her replacement, she also added: “Issa is an actual chaser and has already recorded BTC in Australia, so he knows what he’s doing.”

Issa Schultz aka ‘The Supernerd’ is set to replace Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Who is Issa Schultz on Beat The Chasers?

Issa Schultz is a bow-tie wearing quizzer who’s known to many in Australia as ‘The Supernerd’.

The TV personality is one of The Chasers on The Chase Australia and he’s been asked to step in for Anne Hegarty on Beat The Chasers while she’s off.

In an interview with The Sun, Issa explained that he dropped everything and flew from Brisbane to the UK within hours of getting the call to step in for The Governess.

He said: “I got a last minute call to step into The Governess’ cold and chilly shoes.

“What a delight. It was close to 1am Brisbane time – I’m a night owl and my Australia boss said to the UK bosses, ‘Just call him up, he’ll be up.’ And then I was on the plane, I think it was close to 9am that very morning .

“As they say, the show must go on! I’d be foolish not to do it. Anne, I’ve started to overtake in the world rankings. As much as I want to be world number one, it may happen, it may not, it’ll keep me interested for many years to come.”

