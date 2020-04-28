Beat The Chasers: Viewers complain show has 'too much talking' after series opener

ITV's Beat The Chasers got underway yesterday, treating fans of The Chase to an all-new format featuring the show's five formidable quizzers.

Presented by Bradley Walsh, the new spin-off series pits brave members of the public against a team comprising chasers Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan.

Many Beat The Chase viewers thought the show had too much talking (Credit: ITV)

The first of five episodes, which aired last night (Monday, April 27), went down a storm with viewers.

What did viewers think?

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the show. But amid the outpouring of praise, it appears all complaints focussed on the same issue.

Many viewers appeared to think the programme contained too much talking in between the questions.

Many viewers preferred the new format to the original The Chase (Credit: ITV)

One viewer tweeted: "#BeatTheChasers Decent format but too much talking. Could have been done in half an hour."

Another said: "As much as I love #TheChase, #BeatTheChasers just didn't do it for me... all killer and no filler, way too much talking, not enough tension and just boring! I'll stick with the original version I think."

A third wrote: "#BeattheChasers too clunky for me. Too much talking, too much repetition, don't like the Dragons' Den vibe on the offers... needs to be much pacier imho."

Just wish they'd cut the chat.

Someone else said: "Too much talking, not enough questions #BeatTheChasers."

"#BeatTheChasers was good," said a fifth. "But there was far too much chat and far too many adverts. Needs more questions to answer at home."

Another tweeted: "Just wish they'd cut the chat and concentrate on the quiz #BeatTheChasers."

Not all viewers had an issue with the talking. Many even thought it was better than The Chase, admitting they preferred the new format to the original.

Better than The Chase?

"Much prefer this version of The Chase," said one viewer, adding: "Much better format #BeatTheChasers."

"I prefer this to the normal Chase #BeatTheChasers," said another.

Someone else said: "Much prefer this format. Haven't been able to watch The Chase for years because I got so bored of it. Finding this much more interesting. And I think the contestants have a better chance to win this way #BeatTheChasers."

"#BeatTheChasers is so much better than @ITVChase please can we have this format now @ITV," asked another viewer.

- Beat The Chasers continues tonight (Tuesday, April 28) on ITV at 9pm

