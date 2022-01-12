Beat The Chasers welcomed in war veteran and campaigner Simon Weston last night (Tuesday January 11).

The Falkland War hero, 60, took on the chasers to win money for his charity.

And wouldn’t you just know it – he was the only celeb to beat them and take home the cash for his charity.

Furthermore, in the midst of his success viewers were all saying the same thing.

Simon on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Simon Weston on Beat The Chasers last night?

Simon appeared alongside Adrian Chiles, Joel Dommett, Carol Vorderman and Samia Longchambon.

With the aforementioned batch of celebs failing to beat the chasers, it was down to final contestant Simon to try his luck.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Simon Weston reveals he is good friends with the pilot behind attack

The challenge facing him was to beat them with 21 seconds on the clock and with £40,000 at stake.

The chasers’ time ran out with 12 seconds still on Simon’s clock, and he was delighted with the result.

He shouted: “That will do! Yes! Yes! I’ll take that.”

His chosen charity was DEBRA, which supports those suffering with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Well done Simon – a real hero in my life time on #BeatTheChasers — David Spurr (@davidspurr) January 11, 2022

Just caught the end of @ITV #BeatTheChasers @SimonWestonCBE looks so very distinguished! A gent, an example of the best of us. A timely reminder that some people make real sacrifices for their country. — Grahame Chaplin (@1GAChaplin) January 11, 2022

Great to see Simon Weston win on beat the chasers. Great guy and winnings going to a very good charity. 👏🏼 #beatthechasers #itv — Pete Jones (@PeteGJ90) January 11, 2022

How did viewers react to Simon’s win?

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to share their delight at Simon winning the £40k.

And many called him a hero for his inspirational military career and recovery from serious, life-threatening injuries.

One said: “Well done Simon – a real hero in my life time on #BeatTheChasers.”

Another wrote: “Just caught the end of @ITV #BeatTheChasers @SimonWestonCBE looks so very distinguished!

“A gent, an example of the best of us. A timely reminder that some people make real sacrifices for their country.”

A third added: “What a legend @SimonWestonCBE was on #beatthechasers tonight.”

Finally, one fan wrote: “Great to see Simon Weston win on beat the chasers.

“Great guy and winnings going to a very good charity.”

Simon was a winner last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Simon in the Falklands War?

Simon became a household name in the 1980s after he sustained 46 per cent burns after the ship he was stationed on was bombed in the Falklands War.

However, although he survived the attack Simon had to undergo 96 gruelling operations and procedures.

Read more: Darragh Ennis addresses fan’s complaint about Shaun Wallace during Beat the Chasers

These included skin grafts and rebuilding his nose.

And, thanks to documentaries and TV appearances, his tough and often painful road to recovery was charted.

Now an OBE and CBE, as viewers said: he’s a hero.