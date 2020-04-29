Beat The Chasers: Stunned viewers 'spit out their wine' as Anne Hegerty cracks rude joke

Fans of Beat The Chasers were left stunned last night when Anne Hegerty cracked a rude joke.

Last night's (Tuesday, April 28) episode of The Chase spin-off saw The Governess once again team up with her fellow quizzers to take on brave members of the public.

At one point in the show, host Bradley Walsh welcomed Joel, a contestant from Bristol who enjoys playing American football.

Chaser Anne Hegerty joked she is a 'wide receiver' after contestant Joel explained how American Football works (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Paul Sinha hits back at claims he gave Jenny Ryan a 'dirty look'

He told Bradders his position is quarterback and when asked what that meant, he explained: "You know the wide receivers, right? They're the guys who catch the ball. The quarterback defends the wide receivers."

Anne Hegerty's rude joke

"You're a full-back in football!" Bradley replied.

After Joel took his turn at answering his first set of questions, he was then presented with the chasers' offers.

Anne shocked the studio audience and viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

When it was Anne's turn to speak, she quipped: "I've been described as a wide receiver..."

The studio audience erupted into shocked laughter, while Joel covered his face and Bradley turned away in stitches.

Joel and host Bradley Walsh didn't know where to look (Credit: ITV)

When they settled, Anne set them off again by adding: "Having previously been a tight end."

The comment stunned viewers on Twitter, with one writing alongside a laughing emoji: "I love @anne_hegerty #BeatTheChasers."

I cannot find the words to say how I feel.

Another said: "SCREAMING @anne_hegerty! I bloody love you #BeatTheChasers."

A third tweeted: "Omg Anne's wide receiver comment."

Someone else said, with a laughing GIF: "Anne's been described as a wide receiver. I can't #BeatTheChasers."

“I’ve been previously known as a wide receiver”



“And a tight end”



I love @anne_hegerty 😅 #BeatTheChasers — michael. 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@MichaelM238) April 28, 2020

"I've been described as a wide receiver"



SCREAMING @anne_hegerty!!! I bloody love you #BeatTheChasers — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 28, 2020

Omg Anne's wide receiver comment 😂😂 #BeatTheChasers — Amy ♡ (@Amy_Reid_Smith) April 28, 2020

Anne’s been described as a wide receiver 😂 I can’t 😂 #BeatTheChasers pic.twitter.com/iMH6BD38MN — CH (@OfficialCWH) April 28, 2020

Read more: Anne Hegerty responds to concerns about her appearance on Family Chase

"'Wide receiver' and somewhere in heaven, [Carry On actor] Kenneth Williams is going 'moo!' #beatthechasers," said a fifth.

Beat The Chasers viewers couldn't believe it

Another shared a GIF of Maggie Smith's character from Downton Abbey saying: "I cannot find the words to say how I feel."

Someone else called Anne's joke "hilarious".

"Nearly choked on my wine with @anne_hegerty stating she's been described as a 'wide receiver' having previously being a tight end," said another, adding. "I'm gone."

"wide reciever" and somewhere in heaven, kenneth williams is going "moo!" #beatthechasers — Enl-isolated at home (@RealEnli) April 28, 2020

Wide receiver and tight end from Anne #BeatTheChasers pic.twitter.com/PCl1lhZChq — Hannah Taylor (@HannahHappyFeet) April 28, 2020

I've been described as a wide receiver @anne_hegerty #BeatTheChasers 🤣🤣🤣🤣 hilarious — Rachel Blundell (@rach759) April 28, 2020

Catching up on #BeatTheChasers and nearly choked on my wine with @anne_hegerty stating she’s been described as a “wide receiver” having previously being a tight end. I’m gone. pic.twitter.com/kNOLFtfVOq — ויסקונט לייטון (@ViscountLe8ton) April 28, 2020

Beat The Chasers started on Monday (April 27) and airs every night this week at 9pm on ITV.

So far it's gone down well with fans of The Chase, some of whom think the new format is even better than the original. Some, however, think the spin-off has too much talking and not enough quizzing.

Are you enjoying Beat The Chasers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.