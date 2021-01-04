Beat The Chasers is set for another jam-packed episode tonight, as Rossi returns to take on all five of the Chasers.

In the first episode of The Chase spin-off, host Bradley Walsh welcomed Masters student Rahim to the stage.

But after Rahim lost out on £100,000 during last night’s show, will Rossi have more luck?

Beat The Chasers contestant Rossi will take on all five chasers (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers: What happens on tonight’s show?

Despite revealing he isn’t feeling very confident, Rossi says: “I’m going to have a laugh, it will be fun!”

The Manchester lad takes on all five Chasers for £80,000 – with only a ten second time advantage.

The opening round sees Rossi get off to the flying start, where he lands two correct answers.

But will he crack under the pressure?

All five Chasers will be tested during tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, quizzing legend Amy prepares to cause trouble with the Chasers.

Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan immediately recognise Amy as she takes to the stage.

Flashing a huge grin, the Dark Destroyer says: “Amy is a quizzing legend!”

Opening up on her quiz show background, she explains: “I have quizzed a bit in the past on TV. I’ve been on Fifteen to One, The Weakest Link, Only Connect and Eggheads.”

Host Bradley Walsh returns to the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

However, she’s later left in hysterics after being dealt a particularly rude question.

After reading out a question involving ‘flopping the nuts’, Bradley jokes: “I was looking for high jump!”

What happened on last night’s show?

Sunday night’s episode saw Rahim blow a 20-second lead to lose to all five Chasers.

Meanwhile, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett was left raging at fellow Chaser Shaun.

Quizzing legend Amy joins Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Things kicked off when contestant Claire stepped up to take on The Chasers.

She chose to take on three – Mark, Jenny Ryan and Shaun – for £15,000.

During the round, Shaun buzzed in first but took several seconds to answer, and received some serious daggers from The Beast while doing so.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions on the spat.

One commented: “Mark absolutely kicking off at Shaun for taking too long answering a question and Anne’s reaction was amazing.”

A second added: “Mark having a go at Shaun! If you want a word do it after the show!! Totally unprofessional!!! #BeatTheChasers.”

Beat The Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

