Beat The Chasers: Simon Weston reveals he is good friends with the pilot behind attack

Beat The Chasers returns tonight, and the incredible Simon Weston takes his place among more celebs looking to win money for charity.

Simon, 60, is a national institution and appears alongside the likes of Carol Vorderman, Joel Dommett, Samia Longchambon and Adrian Chiles.

But who is Simon, how did he become famous, and what does he do now?

Simon appears on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Who is Simon Weston on Beat The Chasers?

Simon became a household name in the 1980s after he was horrifically burned and injured while serving in the British Army during the Falklands War.

Since then, his journey to both physical and psychological recovery has been well documented.

These have included a BBC documentary from 1983 called Simon’s War, and The People’s Portrait.

How did Simon Weston get his burns?

On June 8, 1982, Simon – a member of the Welsh Guards – was stationed on the RFA Sir Galahad in Port Pleasant in Fitzroy, just off the Falkland Islands.

A squadron of Argentine Skyhawk fighter aircraft bombed the vessel, which was carrying weapons and fuel.

The Welsh Guards lost 48 men in the attack, with 97 wounded.

Simon survived but sustained 46 per cent burns, which left him unrecognisable.

In the following years, he had to undergo a gruelling, painful 96 major operations and reconstructive surgeries.

Skin from his shoulders was used to make new eyelids, and his nose was grafted on at a later date.

He remembers: “My first encounter with a really low point was when they wheeled me into the transit hospital at RAF Lyneham and I passed my mother in the corridor and she said to my gran, ‘Oh mam, look at that poor boy’ and I cried out ‘Mam, it’s me!'”

“As she recognised my voice her face turned to stone.”

Simon on the road to recovery (Credit: YouTube)

Simon’s psychological recovery

After his traumatic experience, Simon sunk into a pattern of destructive behaviour.

He drank heavily and became suicidal, admitting that his behaviour during this time was “terrible”.

He credits his mother for helping him get through this difficult period in his life.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2015, he said: “She was a district nurse, a psychiatric nurse and a general nurse – she cared about everyone and she’s an unbelievably compassionate person.

“She just loved me – I can’t put it any other way. She lives 16 miles away and I see her regularly.”

How he met the man who dropped the bomb on the RFA Sir Galahad

In 2017, Simon revealed that he was friends with the Argentine pilot who dropped the bomb on the RFA Sir Galahad.

He said to the Radio Times that he had “no hate” for First Lieutenant Carlos Cachon.

“I’ve met him since and we remain very good friends,” Simon said.

“We shared a split second in time. Our countries were at war. Having spoken to him, he didn’t know there were as many people on the ship as there were.”

Simon and wife Lucy

(Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Cover Images)

Where is Simon Weston now?

Simon is married to Lucy, who he met in Liverpool while she was working for the charity, Weston Spirit.

In the interview with The Guardian in 2015, he said: “We’ve been married for 25 years.

“We met when she volunteered for my charity, Weston Spirit; then she left for America, returned six months later and we’ve been together ever since.”

They were married in 1990, eight years after he sustained those life-changing injuries.

And together, they went on to have three children together, and he’s now a grandfather, too.

On becoming a father, Simon said: “I was proud, excited, frightened and nervous – nervous because it was this feeling of ‘I’m responsible for another being’s life’.

“I loved every moment.”

What does Simon say about the Falklands War now?

The Falkland Islands conflict lasted between April 2 and June 14 1982.

In total, 255 British military personnel lost their lives during the war.

Some 35 years later, Simon – now an OBE and CBE – spoke about the event that changed his life.

He told Wales Online: “I’m thrilled I’m still here 35 years on.

“I miss my mates every single day.

“A lot of them, you were probably with them for a while, and they were your friends.

“And I will always miss them until the day I die and then I will meet them again.”