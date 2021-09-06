Beat the Chasers series four start date confirmed: Show returns to ITV1 “bigger and better than ever”

Beat the Chasers is coming back for series four and it promises to be “the toughest series ever”.

All six Chasers take part for the first time and viewers will see the highest offers ever made on the ITV1 series.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the upcoming series!

Beat the Chasers returns for series four with host Bradley Walsh at the helm (Credit: ITV1)

Beat the Chasers series four – what’s new including Super Offers?

Bradley Walsh returns to host as quizzers put their skills to the ultimate test to win big-money prizes.

For the first time, ITV’s fiendish quiz will challenge contestants to face SIX Chasers.

And, in another series first, there are hundreds of thousands of pounds on offer in brand new ‘Super Offers’.

The option is only available to those who ace the Cashbuilder round.

‘Super Offers’ are made to those who answer all five questions correctly.

ITV promise: “Beat the Chasers returns for its toughest series ever, with all six Chasers and the highest offers ever made.”

Bradley Walsh says of series four: “When the Chasers started offering hundreds of thousands of pounds it was electric.

“The feeling in the room when there’s huge sums like that on offer is something else.

“Without a doubt this is the biggest series and the biggest challenge but with the chance of the biggest reward!”

The series was also filmed in front of a live audience.

What Chasers are taking part?

Previous series have seen Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha compete against the hopeful quizzers.

Series four welcomes Darragh Ennis to the panel as a permanent Chaser.

Previously, he appeared as a replacement when Paul Sinha was unable to film due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The Chase fans know that Darragh is a former contestant on The Chase who banked £9000 back in 2017.

He’s the first new Chaser since Jenny Ryan joined the series in 2015.

So series four will be the first time all six Chasers will appear together.

Jenny reveals: “It’s great to be all together with my five colleagues.

“We all have slightly different skill sets and specialities so it’s reassuring to know that we have most bases covered between us.”

Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett take on quizzers in Beat the Chasers series four (Credit: ITV1)

When is Beat the Chasers back?

Beat the Chasers returns on Saturday September 11 2021 at 8.30pm on ITV1.

It will subsequently continue every Saturday night until the series ends.

Fans can watch the episodes on the ITV Hub immediately after it airs.

How many episodes is series four?

Series four of Beat the Chasers is only five episodes.

That means the last episode of the series is due to air on Saturday October 9 2021.

Ness Foott tries her luck on Beat the Chasers as host Bradley Walsh looks on (Credit: ITV1)

Will there be a Beat the Chasers celebrity special?

Yes! Carol Vorderman is appearing on this year’s Beat the Chasers celebrity special.

It is expected to air after series four.

She recently confirmed the news on Instagram.

Although she did not reveal details of her appearance, she did let slip that Dr Zoe Williams is also involved in the same episode.

The former Countdown brainiac also confirmed her choice of charity for the show is CLAPA community – the Cleft Lip and Palate Association.

Beat the Chasers returns to ITV1 with series four on Saturday September 11 2021 at 8.30pm.

