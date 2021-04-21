Beat The Chasers will return to screens with series 3 next month, it has been confirmed.

ITV announced the popular quiz show will begin on Monday 3rd May, with a five-night special.

In a slight change to the Chaser line-up, Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha will not appear in the upcoming series.

Beat The Chasers series 3: When does it start?

The new series will start at the beginning of May at 9pm.

Announcing the news on Twitter, ITV shared: “Confirmed: Beat the Chasers is back with a five-nightly special Monday 3rd to Friday 7th May at 9pm on @ITV.”

All five Chasers – Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis – were tagged in the post.

In the show, the Chasers team up to take on a series of smart contestants.

The hit spin-off aired in January 2021 and was stripped across seven nights.

And viewers appear delighted by its return!

Beat The Chasers series 3 begins next month (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

Taking to the comments, one shared: “Yes. That has cheered me up so much!”

In addition, a second said: “YESSSS can’t wait… I love this show.”

Another asked: “I’m so excited for this. When will the celebrity episode be on?”

That has cheered me up so much!

A fourth tweeted: “You Chasers rule! #BeatTheChasers.”

Meanwhile, one concerned fan noticed Paul was missing.

They wrote: “No @paulsinha again?”

Paul Sinha won’t appear in the upcoming series (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers series 3: Where is Paul Sinha?

Following the announcement, Paul explained he won’t be taking part in the show’s spin-off.

Retweeting the post, the 50-year-old added: “On the week of recording, I was unwell. Happens.”

Meanwhile, last month, The Chase favourite first revealed he was forced to skip filming due to an illness.

Although Paul didn’t give details about his health, he went on to say he was feeling “much better” after taking time off.

He previously told fans: “New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now.”

At the time, Paul, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in June 2019, was supported by fans of the show.

