Beat the Chasers is back, but fans were quick to question where Paul Sinha, AKA The Sinnerman was.

Paul has been a part of the ITV series for the last two seasons, and is a favourite among fans.

However, when the show returned on Monday (May 3) for its third series, he was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, the team of Chasers included Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.

Paul Sinha was absent from Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers: Where was Paul Sinha?

His absence sparked confusion among fans, who said the programme wasn’t the same without Paul.

“Hi Mr Sinha really missed you on Beat the Chasers tonight, the programme is not the same without you,” asked one viewer.

Another tweeted: “The show isn’t the same without you.”

A third added: “Best the Chasers is just not the same without @paulsinha.”

One said: “Please come back #BeatTheChasers @paulsinha we miss you on the programme.”

Another wrote, “Oh no, where’s my favourite @paulsinha?” while one added, “Where is Paul Sinah?”

Sadly however, Paul was unable to be a part of the new series due to an illness.

A few people asking, Paul was ill at the time of recording. Hopefully all 6 of us can be together for the next series. #BeatTheChasers — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) May 3, 2021

Paul recently said on Twitter: “On the week of recording, I was unwell. Happens.”

For those asking: Paul was unwell at the time we recorded this series, so was unable to join us in studio.

If we get a fourth series, maybe you'll see the six of us quizzing together at last! #BeatTheChasers — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) May 3, 2021

His co-star, Anne, also shared news on Paul recently and revealed that he is keen to return to the show as soon as he can.

She said: “He wasn’t very well, he is a lot better now and he is looking forward to getting back to work.

Paul is a favourite on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

“He was happy to get back to work as soon as possible, but the specialist was saying, ‘No you do need a few weeks off’.”

Chaser Daragh also took to Twitter during the show to explain why Paul wasn’t with the gang.

He said: “A few people asking, Paul was ill at the time of recording. Hopefully all 6 of us can be together for the next series.”

Jenny Ryan added that the group are keeping their fingers crossed that Paul will return for series four if ITV commissions it.

She tweeted: “If we get a fourth series, maybe you’ll see the six of us quizzing together at last!”

Paul suffers with Parkinson’s and has been open about his battle with the condition.

However, it’s unclear if his Parkinson’s was connected to his absence from the ITV series.

