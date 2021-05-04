Paul Sinha Beat the chasers
TV

Beat the Chasers: Paul Sinha missed by fans as they question where he is

His ITV co-stars have explained his absence

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Beat the Chasers is back, but fans were quick to question where Paul Sinha, AKA The Sinnerman was.

Paul has been a part of the ITV series for the last two seasons, and is a favourite among fans.

However, when the show returned on Monday (May 3) for its third series, he was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, the team of Chasers included Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.

Paul Sinha was absent from Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers: Where was Paul Sinha?

His absence sparked confusion among fans, who said the programme wasn’t the same without Paul.

“Hi Mr Sinha really missed you on Beat the Chasers tonight, the programme is not the same without you,” asked one viewer.

Another tweeted: “The show isn’t the same without you.”

A third added: “Best the Chasers is just not the same without @paulsinha.”

One said: “Please come back #BeatTheChasers  @paulsinha we miss you on the programme.”

Another wrote, “Oh no, where’s my favourite @paulsinha?” while one added, “Where is Paul Sinah?”

Sadly however, Paul was unable to be a part of the new series due to an illness.

Read more: How to apply for The Chase and Beat The Chasers

Paul recently said on Twitter: “On the week of recording, I was unwell. Happens.”

His co-star, Anne, also shared news on Paul recently and revealed that he is keen to return to the show as soon as he can.

She said: “He wasn’t very well, he is a lot better now and he is looking forward to getting back to work.

Paul is a favourite on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

“He was happy to get back to work as soon as possible, but the specialist was saying, ‘No you do need a few weeks off’.”

Chaser Daragh also took to Twitter during the show to explain why Paul wasn’t with the gang.

He said: “A few people asking, Paul was ill at the time of recording. Hopefully all 6 of us can be together for the next series.”

Jenny Ryan added that the group are keeping their fingers crossed that Paul will return for series four if ITV commissions it.

She tweeted: “If we get a fourth series, maybe you’ll see the six of us quizzing together at last!”

Paul suffers with Parkinson’s and has been open about his battle with the condition.

However, it’s unclear if his Parkinson’s was connected to his absence from the ITV series.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Channel 4 viewers delighted as Rachel Riley brings baby Maven on Countdown
Countdown presenters Rachel Riley and Carol Vorderman pay tribute following death of show legend
This Morning guest
This Morning: Madeleine McCann expert stuns viewers as she gives update 14 years on
Princess Eugenie baby son
Princess Eugenie shares pics of baby August to mark husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday
UK weather forecast predicts snow will cover parts of the country
Bradley Walsh net worth 2021
Bradley Walsh: What is Beat The Chasers host worth?
Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio responds to backlash
Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio breaks silence over fans’ criticism of finale