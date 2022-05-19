Beat the Chasers star Shaun Wallace revealed an “embarrassing” and “awkward situation” he was in with new Chaser Issa Schultz.

The quizzer, aka The Dark Destroyer on the show, appeared to accidentally forget The Supernerd’s real name during yesterday’s show – and awkwardness ensued.

Who else has been in an awkward situation where you forget someone’s name?! Well, I embarrassingly forgot @Issa25’s name 😳😅 – Don’t forget to tune into #BeatTheChasers TONIGHT at 9pm on @ITV & @WeAreSTV, to see how i got out of this awkward encounter! Sorry Issa! 😅 pic.twitter.com/hPqmjoTCOn — Shaun Wallace (@TheShaunWallace) May 18, 2022

New Beat the Chasers

Shaun seemed to have a moment to forget during yesterday’s edition of Beat the Chasers.

During the show, Shaun opened up about his relationship with newbie Issa.

At the start of last night’s show, Bradley Walsh asked Shaun what it’s like sitting next to Issa.

“It’s so good I’ve written a poem in his honour,” Shaun said, before reading out said poem.

“The Governess and Issu…,” Shaun began, but Issa quickly interrupted.

“Hang on…Issu?” he asked. “I’m Issa.”

Shaun had a moment to forget on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Issa on Beat the Chasers

As the audience laughed at Shaun’s blunder, he said “oh”, before putting the poem back in his pocket.

Like the audience, Issa saw the funny side.

Shaun shared the clip of his blunder on Twitter with his 91k followers last night.

“Who else has been in an awkward situation where you forget someone’s name?!” he wrote. “Well, I embarrassingly forgot @Issa25’s name.”

“Don’t forget to tune into #BeatTheChasers TONIGHT at 9pm on @ITV & @WeAreSTV, to see how I got out of this awkward encounter!” he continued.

“Sorry Issa!”

Issa saw the funny side of Shaun’s blunder (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Shaun’s followers took to the replies to laugh at the awkward clip.

“Issu really appreciated the thought, Shaun,” Issa himself tweeted the Chaser.

“Just the laugh I needed after a tough day!” one fan wrote.

“I saw this at the recording I was at… brilliant,” another said.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to praise Issa too.

“Issa is a legend,” one viewer said.

“Next series of #BeatTheChasers we officially need Darragh [Ennis], Paul [Sinha], Jenny [Ryan], Mark [Labbett], Shaun, Anna [Hegerty] and Issa,” another wrote.

