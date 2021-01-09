Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett apologised to his fellow Chasers after a contestant won £40,000.

During Friday night’s episode of the quiz show, player Kev took on four of the Chasers in the hope of bagging the whopping amount.

However, Mark – known as The Beast – admitted he “screwed up” after he buzzed in too early on a question.

What happened on Beat the Chasers?

During his first round, contestant Kev got all five questions right and was offered big amounts of money to face the Chasers.

However, despite the Chasers’ difficult offers, Kev chose to take on four of them for £40,000.

Incredibly, he managed to beat the team with 13 seconds remaining.

What did Mark Labbett say on Beat the Chasers?

Mark, who got some of the questions wrong after buzzing in, apologised to his co-stars after Kev’s win.

He said: “Sorry guys. I jumped in too early.”

Host Bradley Walsh asked the Chasers: “Could he have gone for it [the higher amount]?”

Paul Sinha, aka The Sinnerman, replied: “Yeah course he could. He’s a really really good quizzer.

“To get anywhere near you we had to take risks,” before saying one of Mark’s guesses “unfortunately didn’t pay off”.

Mark said: “Paul’s being very kind because as a golden rule, never jump in early on a geography question because it can lead in several directions.

“And I broke that rule so you’re very kind but I screwed up there.”

Fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan – aka The Vixen – jokingly slapped her hand while giving Mark a stern look.

Bradley said: “The Beast eating some humble pie there.”

This isn’t the first time Mark has ate humble pie on the show.

Earlier this week, Mark apologised to fellow quizzer Shaun Wallace following a clash.

The Beast had lashed out at Shaun after The Dark Destroyer took several seconds to answer a question.

However, later in the week, Mark did the exact same and hesitated on a question.

He told Shaun: “I’ve got to do something I don’t normally do, which is eat massive humble pie.

“I am really sorry, especially to Shaun because I gave him grief when he did similar last night. I am really sorry, I absolutely screwed up.”

Beat the Chasers continues on ITV, Sunday December 10, at 9pm.

