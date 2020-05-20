Prayers have been answered as Beat The Chasers is set to return for a second series.

The ITV show - which is of course a spin-off of The Chase - proved to be a big hit with viewers amid the coronavirus lockdown in April.

Beat The Chasers proved a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Tremendous

Now Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, has confirmed that a second series is already being eyed-up by TV bosses.

Anne said: "We're definitely looking to do more as soon as we can.

"We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, 'This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes.'

"We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous.

"I'm very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began - we filmed in late January and early February so it's brilliant we got it in."

Anne admits she is enjoying lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Anne also revealed that she and the other Chasers are genuinely competitive on the show.

She told RadioTimes.com: "We don't like losing, we do mind about it.

"I've been known to come back down the steps and kick the set because I'm so angry at having lost!"

Meanwhile, Anne previously admitted the UK being in lockdown "actually really suits" her - although she's sympathetic to people who are struggling.

Guilty

She explained: "I feel really slightly guilty about it, but honestly I am literally the luckiest person in the UK right now, because I am absolutely fine staying on my own and I've been thinking for ages how wonderful it would be to have a nice, long guilt-free sabbatical.

"So, to be honest, this is working for me, if I just wasn't worrying about how it's not working for other people, obviously.

"Apart from missing recording The Chase, this actually really suits me."

