Beat The Chasers contestant Emma managed to school Paul Sinha on the ITV show last night after a joke about his dad backfired.

When Emma came into the studio in Monday’s (January 4) episode, chaser Jenny Ryan thought she recognised her from somewhere and the hopeful revealed she was a successful actress and singer.

She told host Bradley Walsh: “I have [been in TV, film and the West End]. I started my career as the original Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, when I was 18.”

How did Beat The Chasers contestant Emma do on the show?

She decided to play against a team of four of the chasers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul and Jenny – for a prize of £10k.

However, she failed to beat the team and afterwards, The Sinnerman made a quip involving advice from his old man.

What happened between Paul and Emma?

The Sinnerman said: “My dad gave me a very sound piece of advice, or an order, which was, get a degree first – then think of a career in entertainment.”

Emma replied: “That’s difficult to do when you go into it at 18 as one of the youngest West End leading ladies.”

Bowing elaborately, she added: “And I got my degree afterwards!”

What did Paul Sinha say about Beat The Chasers on Twitter?

Taking to Twitter after the scenes aired, Paul expressed his regret as he explained what happened with the joke.

He told his social media followers: “That was meant to be a joke about my dad. I sounded like a [bleep].”

I was trying to make fun of my dads view of entertainment. It came out all wrong.

Paul added, in a reply to a now-deleted tweet from another user: “It was an evening record on a double record day. I have no option to do it when tired on Parkinson’s medication. I was trying to make fun of my dad’s view of entertainment. It came out all wrong.”

Paul’s fans had his back though, as one said: “It was only a joke, don’t worry about it. Nobody was genuinely offended by it.”

Another wrote: “Emma was a sweetheart. It was banter and she clearly took it as such.”

A third put: “She came back at you pretty well and nobody seemed offended!”

