A Beat the Chasers Celebrity Special airs on ITV tomorrow night (Saturday March 27) and it’s set to be good.

One of the celebs taking part in the episode of the hit quiz show is former I’m A Celebrity winner, Joe Pasquale.

And, in first look clips at the new special, Joe means business as he tells the Chasers to “do their worst”!

Joe jokes around with Bradley (Credit: ITV)

What does Joe say on Beat the Chasers – Celebrity special?

Joe, 59, makes a grand entrance as he steps into the arena, almost slipping over.

“Slippy isn’t it?” he says to host Bradley Walsh.

“Can I just say I’m really excited? Anything could happen.”

Brad then says: “You’ve told me that you love this show.”

“I love this show,” Joe replies. “It’s so exciting to be here, on the slippy stage and everything.”

Joe issues the Chasers a challenge (Credit: ITV)

What else does Joe say?

Addressing the Chasers, Joe says: “And they’re all sitting there staring at me, and they’re all trying to stare me down.

“But it don’t matter to me because I live on the edge, the highway to hell.

So do your worst, I’m ready to go.

“And sometimes I stop at a Little Chef. So do your worst, I’m ready to go.”

Katherine also appears (Credit: ITV)

Who else is appearing on the show?

Also appearing on the show is comedian Katherine Ryan, former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson and Olympic athlete Christine Ohuruogu.

The show, which features contestants taking on five Chasers all at once, is rolling out a celebrity special for the first time in its history.

Series two of The Chase spin-off garnered record viewing figures when it was broadcast over seven consecutive nights in January.

However, there’s one change for this episode – Paul Sinha had to drop out due to illness and was replaced by Darragh Ennis.

Beat the Chasers – Celebrity Special airs Saturday at 8.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

