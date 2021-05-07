Beat The Chasers host Bradley Walsh was left stunned last night (May 6), as Shaun Wallace admitted he would pose nude.

The 60-year-old presenter returned to screens on Thursday with the popular spin-off show.

After introducing the Chasers, one made a particularly rude confession.

Bradley Walsh was left gobsmacked on Beat The Chasers last night (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers: What did Bradley Walsh say?

Bradley opened the show by addressing Shaun, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty and Darragh Ennis.

He said: “Right now I’m so pleased this isn’t Naked Attraction.

“Frightening, right? Would any of you actually pose nude in a magazine?”

Darragh joked: “Never again.”

Meanwhile, Shaun cheekily answered: “I would, yes… Absolutely!”

Bradley then said: “Where would they put the staple do you reckon?”

Shaun Wallace joked about his manhood (Credit: ITV)

Shaun quipped: “I think you’d need a couple of those.”

The audience erupted into laugher as Bradley replied: “Alright, settle down.

“Yuck, double yuck and triple yuck.”

During the show, Shaun went up against contestant Hannah.

Before she got the chance to answer any questions, Hannah went on to reveal she “fancied” Shaun.

But, after winning £15,000 in the show, she joked she would only be able to take him on a date to McDonalds.

Beat The Chasers returned to ITV this week (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace opens up on his toughest competition

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Shaun revealed who the cleverest Chaser is.

He made the confession on Lorraine earlier this week.

Shaun admitted: “If you were to ask me who was the top Chaser, it would be hard. I would say that Anne is the most consistent, Jenny is certainly on fantastic form.

“Our new Chaser Darragh Ennis – The Menace – is a wonderful welcome edition as you’ve seen stepping up from being a contestant to a Chaser.

“He’s produced fantastic results.”

Furthermore, he said: “I suppose Mark and Paul are really standout in terms of being consistent, being quick and being extremely clever.”

