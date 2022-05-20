Beat the Chasers fans all say the same thing about contestant’s appearance

Beat the Chasers viewers all had the same thing to say about a contestant’s appearance during last night’s show (Thursday, May 19).

One contestant on the show – Frankie – was wearing a hat, and viewers were divided.

Frankie was a contestant on Beat the Chasers last night (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers last night

Last night saw the fourth episode of Beat the Chasers’ fifth series air on ITV.

Plenty happened in the show, with one contestant walking away with £60,000 – despite the Chasers thinking he had no chance.

However, it was the second contestant on the show, Frankie, who got viewers talking on Twitter.

Despite having a cool-looking hat, things didn’t go well for Frankie.

He managed to get the Chasers clock down to one second, but he wasn’t quick enough with his answers, meaning he missed out on £15,000.

It wasn’t just his performance that got viewers talking – it was what he was wearing too!

Viewers had a lot to say about Frankie’s hat (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss Frankie’s hat.

One viewer believed that the hat was at fault for Frankie missing out on £15k. “I blame the hat,” they said.

Others were kinder about the contestant’s attire.

“Love that hat,” one viewer wrote.

“Very best of luck Frankie I like the hat, shirt, and waistcoat looking great!” another said.

“Great hat… but you won’t feel the benefit when you go outside, mate,” a third tweeted.

Others couldn’t help but make it about hats when sending their commiserations to the contestant.

“1 SECOND! It came down to one second! I’m sorry Frankie, but I’ll tip my hat off to you for a fantastic performance,” one viewer said.

Shaun suffered an embarrassing moment yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace on Beat the Chasers

This series of Beat the Chasers has been full of talking points – and yesterday’s show was no different.

During Wednesday night’s show (May 18), Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, had a moment to forget.

The 61-year-old Chaser managed to forget the name of his new co-star Issa Schultz – whilst on TV!

At one point during the show, Bradley Walsh turned to Shaun and asked him what it was like to be sitting next to Issa.

“It’s so good I’ve written a poem in his honour,” Shaun replied, before reading out the poem.

“The Governess and Issu…” he began, before Issa interrupted. “Hang on…Issu? I’m Issa,” he said.

“Oh,” Shaun said, before returning the poem to his pocket as the audience laughed.

Thankfully, Issa saw the funny side too!

