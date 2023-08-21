Future of Waterloo Road revealed as BBC makes decision

BBC popular school-based drama Waterloo Road made its way back onto our screens earlier this year. The return came eight years after the show was initially cancelled.

The comeback saw two new series air on BBC this year. New and old faces joined together to provide us with some juicy storylines.

Now, the future of Waterloo Road has been revealed. Is another series on the way?

Waterloo Road will return again (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road future series are in the works

The BBC has announced today (Monday, August 21) that it has recommissioned Waterloo Road for a further two series.

This is in addition to an already filmed series. So, in total, three new series are set to air in the near future.

The series will each feature eight, hour-long episodes. It currently remains in the top three most watched BBC shows on iPlayer this year for 16-34 year olds.

Waterloo Road’s Executive Producer Cameron Roach has revealed: “We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully. We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent.

“In addition to our open auditions and full-time production trainee placements for industry newcomers, our workshops across Greater Manchester this Summer for 14-16 year olds, in partnership with BBC Young Reporter, have truly demonstrated the infectious power of this show.”

Lindsay Salt, the Director of BBC Drama, has also added: “It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humour and high drama.

“It’s been especially exciting to see the new boxsets prove so popular on iPlayer, and for the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent to break into the industry via their work on the series. Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils of Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!”

Waterloo Road will be back early next year (Credit: BBC)

When will Waterloo Road return to our screens?

One future series of Waterloo Road has already been filmed and will air on our screens early next year. The trailer for this next series is already available to watch via Waterloo Road’s TikTok page.

As for the other two series, filming is yet to have started. The show is currently looking out for new talent by holding open auditions at schools and youth clubs.

Workshops and production training schemes are also being put in place to help newcomers in the industry within the North of England develop key skills as they work on the show.

Waterloo Road will be back on our screens soon and we can’t wait to see what’s instore for the staff and pupils next term!

