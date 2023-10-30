BBC viewers reeling from ‘brutal but brilliant’ Time, but point out major plot holes

BBC One viewers have hailed Time as ‘gripping’ and ‘brilliant’ after watching episode 1, even claiming the second series is better than the first. But there were many who had some serious questions about the plot…

The first series of Jimmy McGovern’s excellent prison drama Time aired in 2021, around the time most of the UK were feeling pretty imprisoned themselves because of lockdown.

Time series 1 reunited Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, and deservedly won two BAFTAs. The second series started on Sunday (October 29, 2023), with a new story, new location and new cast (except for the brilliant Siobhan Finneran as chaplain Marie-Louise).

This time, the drama takes place in a woman’s prison. Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, and Bella Ramsey play the lead roles of inmates Orla, Abi, and Kelsey.

And while most viewers were blown away by episode 1 of the BBC drama Time, there were also questions about a couple of major plot holes…

***Warning: spoilers from Time episode 1 on BBC One ahead***

Time episode 1 on BBC One

It felt like a long time coming, but series 2 of Time on BBC One finally arrived this October, and delivered more gritty, often uncomfortable, sometimes grim drama.

The second season of Jimmy McGovern‘s prison drama focused on the experiences of three female convicts played by Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Bella Ramsey.

The three prisoners arrived at Carlingford prison on the same day, but for very different crimes. We saw single mother Orla fighting to keep her children out of care after “fiddling the leccy”, while heroin addict Kelsey discovered she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, we discovered Abi (Tamara Lawrance) was serving a life sentence for murder. She revealed it was for killing her sister-in-law, but later scenes disclosed that she had killed her own child.

Fans were blown away by their performances, and claimed the series is “drama at its very, very best”.

BBC One viewers hail ‘brutal but brilliant’ episode 1 of Time

One enthralled viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Time is brutal but brilliant television. Acting and writing of the highest order.”

Another said: “Best thing I’ve seen on telly in a long, long time. This is what we pay the licence fee for. The entire cast were utterly superb. Bella Ramsey is 20 years old. If they keep this up, they will have a Damehood before they are 40. Respect to everyone involved. #Time.”

A third added: “I’m in episode 1 of the amazing new series of #Time on BBC1. Drama at its very, very best.”

“This is gripping so far! The female cast are so good!” gushed another, while one more typed: “Oh my lord, brilliant. That was some emotional drama. I was a blubbering wreck.”

Would a single mother of three really get six months?

Some viewers did have questions, however. There were those who doubted a mother of three (Jodie Whittaker‘s character Orla) would get six months for electricity fraud, while others couldn’t believe a murderer would share a cell with someone done for fraud.

One puzzled viewer asked: “Would a single mother of three really get 6 months for fiddling the electricity?”

Another said: “I’m no criminal law expert, but single parent, three kids at school, only carer drinks, no previous gets 6 months for fiddling the leccy? Really? And there was space? #Time.”

A third typed: “Single Mum with three kids, first time offence for fiddling leccy… 6 months inside? #Time.”

“All this for fiddling the leccy? Nah, something ain’t right,” said one more.

Others suspected she’d done more than she claimed. One said: “Are you with me that she did a little more than ‘fiddling the leccy’?

As for Abi and Orla sharing a cell, many viewers just didn’t buy it. One wrote: “#Time feels like low security for a lifer?”

Another wrote: “How would someone on remand for fiddling leccy and a murderer be doing life be in the same hut?”

A third added: “How come a lifer is in such a prison?”

Time episode 2 airs on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One. All three episodes are currently available to watch in BBC iPlayer.

