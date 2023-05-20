BBC viewers gasp at Jack Whitehall’s dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Viewers gasped in shock after Jack Whitehall made a very topical dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on BBC One’s The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show on Friday, the 34-year-old comedian appeared with his dad Michael, 83.

Rosie Ramsey was left visibly shocked at Jack’s joke (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to the two, host Rosie said: “You two come across like you’ve got a lovely relationship.”

Jack Whitehall makes Holly and Phil dig

But Jack quipped: “Behind closed doors, we’re like Holly and Phil. We don’t speak to each other.”

The audience gasped at the dig, with Jack responding: “What? Come on.”

Jack Whitehall appeared on the show with his dad Michael (Credit: BBC)

The joke comes amid a turbulent few weeks for This Morning co-hosts Holly and Phil, who are embroiled in a feud. Although it’s not exactly clear what has actually happened between them, numerous reports suggest there is tension.

Holly, 42, has co-hosted the ITV chat show with Phillip Schofield since 2009. But in recent weeks, reports of their friendship being in trouble have plagued them.

On Saturday afternoon, ITV announced that Phillip had left This Morning, with him confirming he was stepping down for the good of the show.

Holly and Phil news

An insider told the Mail that Holly has been clear about who she wants to replace Phil.

The source said: “Her beautiful, blonde, softly-spoken exterior is very disarming.

“Underestimate her at your peril. Holly wants This Morning to be the Holly and Alison show and usually what Holly wants, Holly gets.”

Holly and Phil’s friendship is hanging in the balance amid reports of a fallout (Credit: ITV)

The pair were best friends for years, spotted going out for meals and even on holiday together.

And despite the widespread rumours about their feud, Phil recently maintained that they remain close.

In a statement released to The Sun, he called Holly his “rock”.

He said: ‘The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

“We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Entertainment Daily contacted ITV for comment at the time.

