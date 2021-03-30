The Big Proud Party Agency is an upcoming new reality show on BBC Three.

This six-part series will showcase high-end parties put on for the LGBTQ+ community.

Three party experts will lead the way as they use their expertise to collaborate on unforgettable celebrations.

Here’s what we know about the BBC show so far…

What is The Big Proud Party Agency about?

The Big Proud Party Agency is a show in which three party experts pitch their best party ideas.

Each episode one concept is selected and then they will all work together to pull the event off.

It is set in Northern Island and will highlight the nation’s vibrant party scene.

Teddy was previously on First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland said, “We know how to throw a party in Northern Ireland – and it’s the perfect time to commission this exciting new series from Alleycats.

“We’re delighted to be working with Northern Ireland Screen and BBC Three to support the local independent sector, and it’s fantastic to see innovative new formats like this moving to full commission.”

While Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, says: “We first heard about this idea through our partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen and loved it so much we had to bring it to series straightaway. After a year with no parties, The Big Proud Party Agency is here to bring the BBC Three audience some much needed joy.”

Who are the party experts?

The party experts are: Ryan Lanji, Teddy Edwardes and Christopher Mills.

Ryan is an event curator, Teddy is model and businesswoman and Christopher is a party architect.

But you may recognise Teddy from being on an episode of First Dates.

Ryan is already a Netflix star (Credit: YouTube)

She was also caught up in dating rumours in 2019 with regards to both Megan Barton Hanson and Chelcee Grimes.

While Ryan Lanji won the Netflix series The Big Flower Fight in 2020.

Whereas Christopher hosts ultra glamorous parties around the world, which he showcases on his Instagram account.

When is The Big Proud Party Agency on?

An official air date for The Big Proud Party Agency has yet to be confirmed.

How do I watch BBC Three?

BBC Three is currently only available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

You can view it online or via the BBC app on a Smart TV.

In fact, the channel was switched from TV to strictly online in 2016.



However, after having a string of recent hits, it is set to return as a television channel in 2022.

