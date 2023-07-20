The Sixth Commandment slammed as ‘insensitive’ by neighbours of real-life victims

BBC drama The Sixth Commandment has been a huge hit with viewers, with many praising the “captivating” show.

However, locals based in the village where the real-life tragedy took place are furious with the broadcaster over the hit new drama.

Timothy Spall stars in the new drama (Credit: BBC)

What is BBC drama The Sixth Commandment about?

The Sixth Commandment is a new four-part drama based on the real-life murder of Peter Farquhar. The shocking incident took place in 2015.

Farquhar – a retired English teacher – unknowingly welcomed a murderer into his life. The retired teacher was exploited, seduced and eventually murdered by student Ben Field.

A synopsis for the show reads: “A meeting between an inspirational teacher and a charismatic student in Buckinghamshire ends up setting the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.”

The drama sees Timothy Spall play Farquhar and Eanna Hardwicke play Field. They’re joined by a stellar cast including Anne Reid, Sheila Hancock, and Annabel Scholey.

The mini-series was made in full cooperation with members of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin’s families who viewed the episodes ahead of transmission and are fully supportive of it.

Locals have slammed the drama (Credit: BBC)

Locals furious with BBC over The Sixth Commandment

However, despite receiving widespread praise from viewers as well as the backing of the families concerned, locals of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire – where the shocking murder took place – are less than impressed with the BBC. Friends and neighbours of Farquhar have said it is “insensitive” and “too soon” to revisit the tragic incident.

Most of the neighbours who knew Mr Farquhar wanted nothing to do with the BBC drama.

“I knew Peter well and I am not happy with the drama. I don’t want to talk about it,” one neighbour told the MailOnline.

Another neighbour, who moved to the area after the murder, said it was “too soon” for the BBC to make a drama about it.

“I didn’t want to watch the TV show. I think it’s quite insensitive. It wasn’t very long ago. I was shocked when I first saw they were going to do it… It doesn’t seem like a suitable subject, to be honest,” they then said.

Benjamin Field murdered Peter (Credit: BBC)

Locals hit out at the new drama

One woman interviewed had no idea about the murder until the drama was released by the BBC.

She described learning about the harrowing events as “shocking”.

However, one neighbour told the publication that it was “good” to have the drama.

“I think it’s good to have the drama because people should know about it. But they are too like them… It’s too hard; it’s too real and close to home. I think people are very upset by the show, to be honest,” they said.

Field was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2019.

A spokesperson explained: “Filming took place in and around Bristol and Bath. Production did not film in Maids Moreton apart from a few establishing shots.”

Read more: Viewers in awe of Timothy Spall in horrifically brilliant The Sixth Commandment: ‘Give him a BAFTA!’

The Sixth Commandment is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.