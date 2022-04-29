BBC viewers ‘switched off’ The One Show last night over an interview with three guests.

Comedian Rob Beckett, actor Romesh Ranganathan and actress Bonnie Langford appeared on Thursday evening’s show.

But the interview soon turned chaotic, according to viewers, as the trio were all speaking over each other at some points.

Bonnie, Romesh and Rob appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

The One Show on BBC

At one point during the chat, Rob and Romesh were speaking over each other as they jokingly argued.

They were on the show to talk about the fourth series of their show Rob & Romesh Vs.

Even hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating looked stunned by the amount of chaos going on.

Viewers were divided over Romesh and Rob on the show (Credit: BBC)

But some viewers weren’t happy and admitted they had to turn the channel over!

One said: “Can The One Show explain how we are meant to understand what is being said when 3 people are talking at once. Chaos. I turned sound off.”

Another added: “#TheOneShow what a bloody racket… turned over.”

A third wrote: “Turned it off, just loads of noise and nonsense!”

Some viewers had to switch off over the ‘chaotic’ interview (Credit: BBC)

A fourth tweeted: “@BBCTheOneShow the show is just too loud, chaotic and disruptive tonight – had to switch over, as can’t make out what anyone’s saying over the shouting.”

However, others loved the chaos and were in hysterics over the interview on Twitter.

One admitted: “Crying watching @RomeshRanga and @robbeckettcomic on the @BBCTheOneShow,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Another said: “This is delightful chaos #TheOneShow #notadoubleact @robbeckettcomic @RomeshRanga.”

One added: “Cracked up watching #TheOneShow @robbeckettcomic @RomeshRanga @ronanofficial it’s like being in a pub.”

Another tweeted: “@BBCTheOneShow interviewing Rob Beckett and Romesh is like herding ferrets, chaos!” followed by laughing face emojis.

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekdays, at 7pm.

