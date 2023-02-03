BBC The One Show viewers were left cringing last night following a strained chat featuring co-host Ronan Keating.

The Boyzone star endured an ‘awkward’ interaction with guest Simon Le Bon due to some mild confusion concerning football fandom.

Production crew members could be heard guffawing during the uncomfortable moment, with fellow co-host Alex Jones going on to wrap the chat up.

But despite Alex moving matters on, fans of the BBC One series were fully aware that it happened.

And many took to social media to highlight how uneasy they felt the atmosphere had been in the studio.

BBC The One Show featuring Ronan Keating

Earlier in the interview, Duran Duran star Simon, 64, spoke about the band’s upcoming tour.

But when the conversation turned to football, the appearance seemed to unravel a bit.

Ronan set up Simon for an anecdote by noting he had given an Aston Villa player his “seal of approval”.

Simon, however, appeared confused.

“Have I? Which one?” he responded, looking around the studio.

Apparently twigging Ronan meant his band mate, Simon said: “That’s more John Taylor. But the Villa fan in the band is Roger Taylor.”

Somewhat sarcastically, Simon went on: “He’s had a rollercoaster ride, as many Villa fans.”

However, Ronan didn’t say any more – and that’s when Alex thanked Simon and wished him all the best.

How The One Show viewers reacted

Fans immediately picked up on the shift in tone.

“Bit awkward on #TheOneShow,” remarked one social media user.

Another tweeted: “Car crash TV on #TheOneShow yet again!”

A third person chuckled: “#TheOneShow haha #awkward when Simon Le Bon has to talk about someone else lol.”

And a fourth claimed: “#TheOneShow Looks like Simon Le Bon is not a friend of Ronan Keating.”

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekday evening at 7pm.

