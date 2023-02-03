The One Show host Ronan Keating looks into the camera, Alex Jones has a fixed smile
TV

The One Show fans cringe over ‘car crash’ BBC interview after Ronan Keating’s ‘awkward’ remark to guest

What an uncomfortable telly moment

By Robert Leigh

BBC The One Show viewers were left cringing last night following a strained chat featuring co-host Ronan Keating.

The Boyzone star endured an ‘awkward’ interaction with guest Simon Le Bon due to some mild confusion concerning football fandom.

Production crew members could be heard guffawing during the uncomfortable moment, with fellow co-host Alex Jones going on to wrap the chat up.

But despite Alex moving matters on, fans of the BBC One series were fully aware that it happened.

And many took to social media to highlight how uneasy they felt the atmosphere had been in the studio.

Simon Le Bon speaking to Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on BBC The One Show
Alex Jones wrapped the interview up, after a pause (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BBC The One Show featuring Ronan Keating

Earlier in the interview, Duran Duran star Simon, 64, spoke about the band’s upcoming tour.

But when the conversation turned to football, the appearance seemed to unravel a bit.

Ronan set up Simon for an anecdote by noting he had given an Aston Villa player his “seal of approval”.

Simon, however, appeared confused.

Simon Le Bon looks to the side on The One Show on BBC
Simon Le Bon initially seemed to have no idea what Ronan was talking about (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Have I? Which one?” he responded, looking around the studio.

Apparently twigging Ronan meant his band mate, Simon said: “That’s more John Taylor. But the Villa fan in the band is Roger Taylor.”

Somewhat sarcastically, Simon went on: “He’s had a rollercoaster ride, as many Villa fans.”

He’s had a rollercoaster ride, as many Villa fans.

However, Ronan didn’t say any more – and that’s when Alex thanked Simon and wished him all the best.

Alex Jones and Ronan Keating presenting The One Show on BBC
The One Show must go on! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How The One Show viewers reacted

Fans immediately picked up on the shift in tone.

“Bit awkward on #TheOneShow,” remarked one social media user.

Another tweeted: “Car crash TV on #TheOneShow yet again!”

A third person chuckled: “#TheOneShow haha #awkward when Simon Le Bon has to talk about someone else lol.”

And a fourth claimed: “#TheOneShow Looks like Simon Le Bon is not a friend of Ronan Keating.”

Read more: The One Show: Ronan Keating forced to apologise to Jane McDonald over Alex Jones’ comments

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekday evening at 7pm.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alex Jones BBC One Duran Duran Ronan Keating The One Show

Trending Articles

Kelly on The Chase, Bradley Walsh looking shocked on The Chase
The Chase viewers fume at Bradley Walsh’s ‘ridiculous’ behaviour towards contestant
Vernon Kay smiling outside radio studios and Tess Daly smiling at BAFTAs
Tess Daly shares big news about book in video with husband Vernon Kay: ‘Today felt monumental’
Lorraine Kelly looking concerned and Dr Amir inset
Lorraine star Dr Amir sparks uproar as viewers declare controversial segment is ‘too much for 9am’
Emmerdale's Caleb is looking serious and, in a bubble, Cain is serious
Emmerdale: Who did Caleb call and what is he plotting?
Amanda Owen holding her hands together on new series
Amanda Owen hit by complaints over her new Farming Lives show
Ashley Banjo and brother Jordan on This Morning today
Ashley Banjo and brother Jordan spark same complaint with This Morning appearance today