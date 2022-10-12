BBC The One Show viewers had the same thing to say about Bradley Walsh after his appearance on the show last night (Tuesday, October 11).

The Chase star spoke about some of the shows he’s enjoyed working on over the years, however, there was a notable exception that fans picked up on.

Bradley was on the One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

BBC The One Show last night

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw Bradley make an appearance.

The 62-year-old was on the show to discuss the upcoming season of The Larkins. It is set to air on Sunday (October 16).

Bradley explained that a new character is entering the fray – Primrose, played by Lydia Page.

This season of the show will focus on her falling in love with the new vicar.

“There’s one big story arc that goes all the way through – it involves Pop – which is quite surprising, really,” he added.

Later during the interview, Bradley spoke about some of the long-running shows that he’s appeared in over the years.

“I was in Coronation Street, hosted Sunday Night at the London Palladium, Blankety Blank…The Larkins from way way back in the day, Law and Order,” he listed.

“So I’ve been very very lucky,” he added. “I thank the lord that I’ve been able to do that.”

Bradley appeared in 22 episodes of Doctor Who between 2018 and 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh on The One Show

However, viewers weren’t happy with Bradley – because he failed to mention one other famous long-running show he’s been on.

Between 2018 and 2021, Bradley played the role of Graham O’Brien on Doctor Who alongside Jodie Whittaker.

Fans of the show were not impressed that he’d forgotten to mention his involvement in the long-running sci-fi series.

“Did Bradley Walsh seriously just miss Doctor Who off the list of long-running shows he’s proud of doing?” one incredulous viewer tweeted.

“I’m glad someone else picked up on that!” another said in reply.

“Couldn’t believe he just did that! He was the only reason I sat through tonight’s programme and he didn’t even mention anything about it!” another ranted.

“To dismiss it [Doctor Who] like that isn’t very good,” another wrote.

Bradley and Barney could be hitting our screens again once more very soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley Walsh news

In other Bradley-related news, the star is reportedly set to reunite with his son, Barney Walsh, in a new Saturday night show.

According to The Sun, the duo are being lined up to front the Gladiators reboot.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “The BBC loves the idea of having a unique duo fronting Gladiators and that’s what hiring a father and son gives them.

“It’s certainly a break from the presenters the show had previously. They already know they have a great dynamic, thanks to appearing together on their travelogue, Breaking Dad, as well as drama, The Larkins,” they continued.

“They also realise getting Brad to front the show with Barney is a bit of a coup because he’s already one of the busiest men on telly.”

