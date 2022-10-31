BBC announces big schedule change to Strictly’s quarter and semi-finals

BBC show Strictly Come Dancing will face some big schedule changes in the coming weeks due to the World Cup 2022.

The show began in September and will continue throughout November and December.

However, due to the World Cup 2022, the BBC dancing show will face some schedule changes.

Strictly’s quarter and semi-finals will move in the schedules (Credit: BBC)

Strictly on BBC

The football tournament is usually held over the summer.

However, this year, it’s taking place in Qatar and due to the country’s extreme temperatures it was moved to later in the year.

Due to the World Cup airing on TV across November, Strictly has confirmed that the show’s quarter and semi-finals will air on different dates.

The World Cup begins next month, meaning some of Strictly’s shows will move in the schedule (Credit: BBC)

What’s the schedule changes?

A BBC spokesperson told Metro: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

The World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday, November 20.

It will end on Sunday, December 18.

Strictly Come Dancing is heating up! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly is in full swing now with the celebrities and their professional partners gearing up ahead of the final in December.

Last night’s results show saw EastEnders star James Bye leave the competition with pro partner Amy Dowden.

Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He faced the dance-off against Fleur East and her pro partner Vito Coppola.

Following his exit, James made an emotional farewell on the show.

James Bye’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing

He said alongside Amy: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

“I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now.

Read more: Strictly rep breaks silence on claims of ‘feud’ and ‘tension’ between Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse

“It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Meanwhile, Amy told him: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, Saturday November 5, at 7pm.

Are you enjoying Strictly Come Dancing so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.