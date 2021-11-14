Strictly fans slam judges over ‘truly disgraceful’ scoring as AJ Odudu is ‘severely undermarked’

BBC One viewers have slammed the Strictly Come Dancing judges following last night’s live show (November 13).

The four judges – Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – came under fire by fans during the show’s latest episode.

But while some complained that AJ Odudu was undermarked, others were left baffled by Dan Walker‘s high score.

Strictly viewers slammed the judges’ scoring last night (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers complain over Strictly scores

AJ and professional partner Kai Widdrington have proven to be firm favourites over the course of the show.

However, the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard last night.

Their Paso Doble failed to impress the judges and received a total of 28 points.

Craig even described the routine as “disappointing”.

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast host Dan received 29 points for his American Smooth.

Anton loved the dance, saying: “I wanted Dan the man. I got Dan the dancer!”

Dan Walker received a four and a nine from the judges (Credit: BBC)

But Craig wasn’t as keen with the performance.

He said: “There was a desperate lack of style throughout the thing. It wasn’t for me I’m afraid.”

The judge went on to score Dan a four for the routine.

However, the presenter received eight from both Motsi and Shirley and his first 9 from Anton.

Following the scoring, Claudia Winkleman remarked: “A 9 and a 4, I’m not sure that’s ever happened before!”

And it appears that viewers at home were just as shocked.

How did Strictly viewers respond?

Many took to social media to complain over last night’s scoring.

On Twitter, one said: “@AJOdudu & @Kaiwidd were totally under marked tonight, I get that the judges expect perfection from AJ cause she’s so amazing but the marks they gave every other celeb just didn’t compare.”

A second wrote: “Truly disgraceful scoring from the judges towards AJ tonight. They got it so so wrong #Strictly.”

A third added: “I don’t really watch #Strictly much but I just know the judges are weird for scoring Dan higher than AJ.”

A fourth shared: “The scoring was all over the place tonight. Undeserved 10s and undeserved 4s and the placements on the board, imo, way out of the order they should be in #Strictly.”

A fifth tweeted: “Catching up on #Strictly & everyone scoring Dan (apart from Craig) can just do one, sorry.”

Another raged: “Some of the judges scoring tonight was a disgrace. What were they watching? #Strictly.”

Referring to Dan, one joked: “I still can’t get over Slenderdan getting a 4 and a 9 on the same dance. #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, others believed that John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were overmarked.

The pair received a total of 38 points for their Samba to Acuyuye by DLG.

One complained: “Everyone’s right about the scoring but nobody has mentioned the over scoring of John & Johannes they didn’t deserve 9’s & 10’s #Strictly.”

Another agreed: “I’m a little puzzled by the scoring in #Strictly tonight — it seemed to me that AJ & Kai were severely undermarked, while John & Johannes were rather overmarked.”

