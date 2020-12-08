Strictly Come Dancing wowed many BBC viewers over the weekend as a trio of male dancers took to the floor in an epic group dance.

Johannes Radebe, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez wore fringed dresses, heels and make-up for the routine to a selection of hits from Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.

And, while some viewers complained about the drag performance, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he too was put out.

But for an altogether different reason.

The BBC received a number of complaints about this Strictly Come Dancing group dance (Credit: BBC)

Craig hits back at BBC Strictly Come Dancing complaints

Chatting on today’s Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, Craig revealed that he was “really sad” and “jealous” that he didn’t feature in the dance.

Speaking about the complaints, Craig said: “It’s madness, it’s a form of theatre. They’re artists, they’re dancers and they are involving themselves in characters.

“I was just really sad that I didn’t make an entrance, I was so jealous, I wanted to be in there with a big blue emu on my head!”

The Strictly judge added: “I think it’s mad to complain about something like that…

“If you haven’t seen that movie, I suggest you go and watch it and see why they were doing what they were doing. It’s not just for fancy dress…

“I think the people that are complaining just need to turn onto another station.”

Judge Craig also complained – because he wasn’t asked to take part in the routine (Credit: BBC)

He doesn’t want Anton back on the panel

Craig also said that he doesn’t want Anton Du Beke back on the judging panel.

The pro dancer recently stepped in for Motsi Mabuse for two weeks when she was forced to isolate after a trip to Germany.

Craig revealed: “He loved it a bit too much, I did liken it to getting Trump out of the White House… He was wanting to stay on that seat for as long as he could!”

So would Craig welcome Anton back?

“No! He’s a bit too good, he could push me off my seat,” he said.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

