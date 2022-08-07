BBC bosses are reportedly worried about running out of celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC ballroom dancing competition has been a mainstay on screens for almost two decades.

But its long run means almost 300 stars have taken to the dance floor.

Now, with the show approaching its landmark 20th series, some BBC executives are allegedly concerned that they will run out of celebs.

Tess and Claudia host Strictly – but bosses are said to be worried about running out of big names to take part (Credit: BBC)

BBC bosses ‘share Strictly fears’

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Taking part on Strictly is a dream for so many celebrities, but so many of them have done it now.

“They have lived that dream and reaped the massive benefits of it.

“The success of Strictly is massive, the ratings are still huge so it will keep on going – but so many big names have appeared now that you have to wonder where the rest of them are going to come from now.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly 2022 line-up so far

Strictly bosses have been busy announcing the line-up for this year’s series this week.

Former Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Will Mellor were the first to be announced.

Shortly after BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson followed with the news he would be appearing on the show.

The Radio 2 star said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!”

Loose Women star Kaye Adams followed shortly after.

Kym Marsh is joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: BBC)

Admitting she was terrified, she said she wanted to be paired with a gay professional dancer.

And over the weekend comedian Jayde Adams joined the line-up.

The Bristolian’s fans came to her defence when Strictly fans demanded to know she was was.

And today Paralympian and sports commentator Ellie Simmonds has joined the show.

She makes history as the first Strictly star with dwarfism.

Last year’s series was won by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

