The latest family to star on Sort Your Life Out have found themselves cruelly trolled on social media.

The BBC DIY show sees Stacey Solomon help families to declutter and upcycle their way to a better home. The format has proved popular, with a third series beginning last night (September 7).

Stacey Solomon has been helping families to declutter their homes (Credit: BBC)

Yesterday it was the turn of a young mum and dad with two small children to receive the Stacey-treatment. However the opening episode received some negative feedback, with several viewers making some unpleasant comments about the family of four.

Sort Your Life Out family trolled on social media

One person tweeted: “As a stay at home mum, how can you let your house get this messy what does she do all day? #sortyourlifeout.”

“I think help people that need it, this just looks like pure laziness,” came another cruel tweet.

“Get off your [bleep] and tidy up.” Read another hateful comment.

Stacey was helping a family with two young children (Credit: BBC)

Thankfully, many other viewers were on hand to defend the family against the mum-shaming.

I admire any family who call out for help.

“Her husband was away for periods of time and she was trying to run a business,” one person pointed out. “Also, she probably got overwhelmed.”

Another person agreed that viewers should cut the mum some slack: “Her life has been a whirlwind of new job, pregnant, marriage.” They said.

Somebody else made the important reminder: “There will be a more poignant, underlying reason why she has that relationship with her items, and turns to hoarding. It’s not how most would live, but be kind. #sortyourlifeout.”

A fourth person encouraged people to empathise with the family saying: “I know what it can be like to be overwhelmed by the amount of ‘stuff’ we end up with, so many different dynamics can get us to that position. I admire any family who call out for help.”

Sort Your Life Out continues next Thurday September 14 at 8pm on BBC One.

