All BBC repeats as EastEnders is cancelled amid coronavirus fears - from Mrs Brown's Boys to Spooks

All the old BBC family favourites are being dusted off to replace shows that can no longer be filmed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with schools closing on Friday, March 19, learning shows are being launched on BBC iPlayer.

It was recently announced that EastEnders filming has been suspended as well as Holby City being postponed.

EastEnders fans are disappointed the show has been postponed but are understanding under the circumstances (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Susanna Reid fears she's given coronavirus to her mum

Boxsets being made available to watch include Spooks, Waking the Dead and The Missing.

Comedy series Mrs Brown's Boys will also air.

In a statement BBC Director-General Tony Hall said: "We all know these are challenging times for each and everyone of us. As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need.

"We need to pull together to pull through this. That's why the BBC will be using all it's resources - channels, stations and output - to help keep the nation informed, educated and entertained.

Boxsets being made available to watch includes Spooks (Credit: BBC)

"We are making a series of changes to our output to achieve that.

"If you missed out on shows the first time around or are a huge fan, you're in luck."

Tony Hall statement continued: "We will bring back many favourite shows, allowing people of all ages to escape into some top-quality entertainment both on our channels and on iPlayer.

We need to pull together to pull through this.

"New boxsets going up shortly include Spooks, The Missing, Waking the Dead, French and Saunders, Wallander and the Honourable Woman as well as more from BBC3."

The news that EastEnders filming had been stopped was praised by people on Twitter.

One said: "Absolutely the right decision. Stay safe and take care everyone."

While another fan said: "I'm absolutely gutted but the safety and well-being of the cast is more important than anything."

Waking the Dead will be available to watch (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Queen to move to Windsor Castle over Easter

This comes after the figures of people who have been tested positive in the UK came in at 2,626 while the number of people who have died has reached 137.

Public Health England has made it possible for people to look at the number of cases in their area.

Are you worried about coronavirus? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.