BBC releases first look images from new thriller The Trick starring Jerome Flynn

The BBC has released a series of first-look images from new thriller, The Trick, starring Jerome Flynn.

Alongside Jerome, the one-off film features an all-star cast.

So who’s in it and what’s it about?

Jason stars as Professor Jones in the new BBC drama (Credit: BBC)

What is The Trick on BBC One all about?

Based on real events, The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones, Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia.

Back in 2009, he found himself at the eye of an international media storm and the victim of cyberterrorism.

With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial.

It also looks at how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat causing us to lose a decade of action.

The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science.

Victoria stars as Ruth in The Trick (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in The Trick?

Jason Watkins stars as Professor Jones.

The Line of Duty and McDonald & Dodds star said: “It is rare that a drama marries the personal and the public in such a compelling way – the urgent need to tackle the effects of the earth’s warming is not going away and the research into this project has been sobering.

“It is a privilege to play the brilliant scientist, Phil Jones, whose own private world was so threatened from outside and whose research and efforts have been so vital globally in combating the effects of climate change.”

Elsewhere, Victoria Hamilton (from Doctor Foster) plays his wife, Ruth.

Jerome plays a PR man in The Trick (Credit: BBC)

Who does Jerome play?

Meanwhile, former Soldier Soldier star Jerome Flynn plays former tabloid editor and PR executive Neil Wallis.

Wallis worked for a PR company that represented the University of East Anglia during Climategate.

He’s joined by 1917 star George McKay.

We’re reliably informed that The Trick will be on our screens this autumn.