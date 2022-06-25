BBC presenter Harry Gration has died, with Dan Walker among those paying tribute.

Dan, who recently left BBC Breakfast, took to Twitter after hearing the tragic news.

The BBC Look North Yorkshire host’s death was announced last night, with Dan taking to Twitter as a result and admitting it was “incredibly sad news”.

Dan Walker paid a poignant tribute after the news BBC presenter Harry Gration had died (Credit: YouTube)

Dan Walker pays tribute to BBC presenter Harry Gration

The Channel 5 News presenter reshared a story about Harry’s death.

Expressing his shock at the news, Dan said: “No way!!! How incredibly sad.

“A remarkable and much loved man. Adored by those he worked with and Harry had a beautiful bond with the people who watched him.

“My deepest condolences to Harry’s family.”

Later, he paid a more personal tribute and declared Harry would be “missed by many”.

Dan said: “Harry would often call to talk and once, I’d been hammered in the press for something, he called with the kindest and most helpful words of encouragement – he cared.

“Harry was brilliant to work with, wonderful to watch and just a true gentleman.

“He will be missed by many,” Dan concluded.

Fans pay tribute

The star’s followers agreed, with many taking to the comments section to share their condolences as a result of hearing the news.

“I grew up with Harry always being on our TV every week night and then Grandstand on a Saturday afternoon. The man is a Yorkshire legend. God bless,” said one.

Another added: “Shocked and saddened to hear the news of Harry’s passing. I can’t add any more good words that others have done already except to say my condolences to his family at this sad time, he was greatly loved and respected by everyone.”

“A very sad day for Yorkshire – he was one of the very best,” said another.

Harry ‘died suddenly’

The BBC shared the news that Harry had “died suddenly”.

Harry’s wife Helen released a statement and said: “He will forever be with us.

“Our three boys and I loved Harry totally. We had an awful lot of fun with him and our home was his life.”

