Eamonn Holmes issues warning about the identity of BBC presenter accused of paying teenager for explicit images

Eamonn Holmes has issued a warning about the identity of the BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit images.

The presenter has been suspended by the BBC amid the ongoing investigation.

The scandal was discussed this morning (Credit: GB New)

Eamonn Holmes issues warning about BBC presenter

Eamonn took aim at the BBC during his breakfast show on GB News this morning (Monday, July 10). The Irish presenter claimed that the BBC is “prolonging the inevitable” by not naming the accused star.

“I’m not sure exactly why the presenter hasn’t been named yet,” Eamonn said. “I’m not sure whose purpose that serves because sure as heck, it’ll be out in the next couple of days. I mean, they’re only just prolonging the inevitable on this…”

“The Sun newspaper has a direct relationship with the family involved so they know everything that is going on. And they believe that they have the presenter bang the rights on this one, there’s no getting out of it,” he then continued.

The BBC presenter has been suspended (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Eamonn Holmes slams BBC presenter investigation

Later, during a chat with former police officer Mark Williams-Thomas, Eamonn once more reiterated that the name is going to come out.

“The name is going to come out. It’s going to come out and I don’t really understand why it isn’t already but do you agree?” he said.

“Do you think within the next few days, we will know that no matter what steps are put in place, we’re going to find out who this is?” he then asked.

Mr Williams-Thomas then said that the problem is, there is a name already out on social media.

Eamonn issued a warning (Credit: GB News)

Who is the disgraced star?

The former police officer – who is credited with exposing Jimmy Savile – then continued. “The question is who puts that name out. The BBC are not going to put that name out, because they’re going to be very worried that it leads to a witch hunt because of the way that this whole thing has been led,” he said.

“What they should have done is suspended the individual at least a couple of weeks ago, maybe as far back as the end of May said that the person is subject to an investigation and then spoken to the the editors of the newspapers and said, ‘look, there is this ongoing matter, it is a very sensitive matter’ and got them to buy into it to some degree….but let’s be clear that probably the only person that can end up naming this individual is an MP in the house,” he then continued.

“Other than that, I can’t see any broadcaster or any outlet naming the individual,” he then added.

