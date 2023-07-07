BBC One reveals ‘shocking’ plot line for series 2 of Beyond Paradise starring Kris Marshall

Kris Marshall has teased the “next chapter” of the popular BBC One series Beyond Paradise – and fans won’t be disappointed.

BBC One has confirmed that the Shipton Abbott-based detective drama has started filming its second season. And the series will also have its first ever Christmas special!

Viewers will know that the series ended with heartbreak for Humphrey and his fiancée. Martha ended their engagement as a result of her inability to get pregnant.

Here’s everything we know about Beyond Paradise series 2, starring Kris Marshall.

Beyond Paradise series 2 has started filming in Cornwall and Devon (Credit: BBC)

Series 2 of Beyond Paradise starts filming

The first series of Beyond Paradise became the UK’s most successful new drama launch of the year so far. It averaged 8 million viewers, when it made its debut on BBC One and iPlayer earlier this year.

So it’s no surprise the BBC recommissioned the series for a second run. The Christmas special episode and second series will see the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd.

Zahra Ahmadi will also return as DS Esther Williams, while Dylan Llewellyn will play PC Kelby Hartford. Barbara Flynn will come back as Anne Lloyd, and Felicity Montagu will reprise her role as Margo Martins.

Like the first series, cast and crew are currently filming the second run in the picturesque locations around South-West England in Devon and Cornwall. BBC One has teased that the series “features the same joyful escapism, humour and mind-boggling cases fans have come to adore since series one”.

Plot of Beyond Paradise series 2

BBC One has teased some more excellent mysteries in the upcoming series 2. A statement read: “Shipton Abbott’s new Detective Inspector will be tasked with solving a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend.”

Tim Key, Executive Producer of Red Planet Pictures, says: “We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more.

“Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall. And, of course, to let everyone experience Shipton Abbott at Christmas!”

Danielle Scott-Haughton, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, says: “The huge success of Beyond Paradise’s first series was a joy to see. And the new run of episodes has everything that made so many of us fall in love with it – and a whole lot more.

“Humphrey, Martha and the residents of Shipton Abbott really were only just getting started!”

First look at Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in series 2 of Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

What’s in store for Humphrey and Martha?

Actor Kris Marshall has teased the next chapter for his character Humphrey and his former fiancée Martha, after their heart-wrenching fertility storyline at the end of series 1.

He told us: “I’m beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise. Shipton Abbott is such a wonderful location to call home for a while. And it’s a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what’s in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives.”

Sally Bretton, who plays Martha, adds: “Series one of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I’m ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott.”

When will Beyond Paradise return?

The Christmas special will air in the 2023 festive season, with series two following in 2024.

Series 2 is expected to consist of six episodes, like series 1. The first series of Beyond Paradise is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on BritBox International in North America, Nordic markets and in South Africa.

Beyond Paradise returns in 2024 on BBC One.

