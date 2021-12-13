BBC One has finally confirmed a start date for the much-anticipated crime drama Four Lives.

After many delays, the hard-hitting series will be coming soon, and has its first trailer.

Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant star in the drama based on the horrifying crimes of Stephen Port.

Here’s everything you need to know about Four Lives and its upcoming start date.

Sheridan Smith stars in the hard-hitting true crime drama Four Lives (Credit: BBC)

Four Lives start date on BBC One – is it a true story?

Four Lives on BBC One is based on the horrific real life murderer Stephen Port.

Originally called The Barking Murders, the series will focus on the victims of serial killer Port.

The BBC says that Four Lives will go beneath the headlines to shed new light on the case by telling it from the point of view of the families of Port’s victims.

It will also focus on their fight to uncover the truth about what had happened to their lost sons and brothers during a widely-criticised police investigation.

Stephen Port, a former chef born in Southend, raped and killed four men between 2014 and 2015.

He met his victims via dating and hook-up apps.

Living in Barking, he made up fake biographies to lure in his victims.

He also used drugs such as GHB to sedate them.

Four Lives comes from writer Neil McKay.

How many episodes is Four Lives on BBC One?

Four Lives on BBC One will be three episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long and run on consecutive nights from Monday January 3 2021.

Stephen Merchant plays serial killer Stephen Port in the drama Four Lives (Credit: BBC One)

Four Lives start date – who plays Stephen Port?

Stephen Merchant, usually known for his comedic acting, puts in a chilling performance as Stephen Port in Four Lives.

Stephen, 46, became a household name thanks to his work with Ricky Gervais in The Office and Extras.

About playing Port, he said: “This is a story that can’t be ignored – how four young lives were lost and their families’ brave attempt to uncover what happened.

“This factual drama will shed light on their story, so it’s a privilege to be a part of telling it with the brilliant combination of Jeff Pope, Neil McKay and the BBC.”

Four Lives cast

Sheridan Smith plays Sarah Sak, the mother of victim Anthony Walgate, who later wrote a book about the circumstances of her son’s death.

Of course, Sheridan has worked with writer Jeff Pope before in Cilla, The Moorside and Mrs Biggs.

Sheridan says: “I love playing real-life characters – especially an inspirational woman like Sarah Sak – but with it comes responsibility.

“Along with the other families, Sarah went through so much heartache and it would have been easy for her to just accept what she was being told by the police, but something inside made her keep fighting for her son.”

Jaime Winstone also stars as Donna, the mum of one of the victims.

Close to Me actress Leanne Best plays Kate, The Duchess actress Ella Kenion plays Mandy, and W1A actor Rufus Jones stars as John Pape.

Coronation Street star Ben Cartwright – aka Neil Clifton – stars as Det. Sqt. O’Donnell.

Tim Preston plays victim Anthony, Jakub Svec plays Gabriel, Leo Flanagan portrays Daniel and Paddy Rowan is Jack.

The Bay actor Daniel Ryan will play the dad of Daniel Whitworth, one of four men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port.

Stephen Port murdered Daniel, 21, in September 2014.

He then buried his body with a fake suicide note.

Jamie Winstone as Donna, Paddy Rowan as Jack, and Stephanie Hyam as Jenny in Four Lives (Credit: BBC One)

Four Lives start date

Four Lives will start on Monday January 3 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will air at 9pm for an hour.

Episode two will air on Tuesday January 4 2022.

The concluding episode will go out on Wednesday January 5 2022.

Why was Four Lives delayed?

The Sun reported that COVID delayed an inquest into the four men’s death.

Four Lives could only be shown after the court case has been completed.

A source told the newspaper: “This will prolong the agony of families who are hoping the drama will show the world how the cases were handled, and how police may have been able to stop the killer sooner.

“Relatives were already upset last year when they learned the broadcast date was being pushed back by at least 14 months due to the court proceedings.”

The inquest has now finally taken place.

Failings by the Met Police contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port’s final three victims, an inquest jury ruled.

Stephen Port, now 46, is serving a whole-life term for murdering Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor in Barking over 16 months.

The deaths were not regarded suspicious until weeks after the fourth murder.

The case was branded “one of the most widespread institutional failings in modern history” by the men’s families.

Neil Hudgell, a solicitor representing the victims, added: “Our firmly held belief is that the Metropolitan Police’s actions were, in part, driven by homophobia.”

Four Lives is a chilling adaptation of Stephen Port’s real life crimes (Credit: BBC One)

Four Lives start date – trailer

The first trailer (below) shows Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak, the mother of the late Walgate.

Viewers see her learn the devastating news that her son is dead.

Sarah begins to investigate her son’s death when the police don’t believe her claims that he was murdered.

Stephen Port is described as “a man utterly devoid of conscience and humanity” in the short trailer.

Four Lives will start on Monday January 03 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

