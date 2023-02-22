BBC announces Murder Is Easy, a new Agatha Christie adaptation based on the classic novel

The BBC has announced Murder is Easy, a new adaptation of the classic novel by Agatha Christie will film this summer.

Murder is Easy joins other BBC adaptations of Agatha Christie novels, including And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

Murder is Easy is a co-commission between the BBC and Britbox.

Here’s everything we know about Murder is Easy so far…

The BBC has announced a new Agatha Christie adaptation, Murder is Easy (Credit: BBC)

What is Murder is Easy about?

Murder is Easy is based on Agatha Christie’s 1938 novel of the same name.

Agatha Christie fans will be familiar with the tale which follows officer Luke Fitzwilliam on a train where he meets Miss Pinkerton.

It speaks to us today and honours Agatha Christie's incredible talent.

She tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Despite the local villagers believing the deaths are mere accidents, Miss Pinkerton is convinced otherwise.

When she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again.

As for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…

This adaptation will be set in England, 1954.

The BBC says the adaptation “both speaks to us today and honours Agatha Christie’s incredible talent for brilliantly entertaining, skilfully told mystery”.

Has Murder is Easy been adapted before?

If you think you’ve seen an adaptation of Murder is Easy before, this isn’t the first time the classic novel has been adapted!

Murder is Easy was featured as a Miss Marple film back in 2008. It starred Benedict Cumberbatch as officer Luke Fitzwilliam.

It was also made into a TV movie in 1982, which was set in the 80s.

Rufus Sewell previously led the cast of The Pale Horse, another BBC Agatha Christie series (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of the BBC series?

The BBC has yet to confirm the cast for Murder is Easy.

Previous BBC adaptations of Agatha Christe have featured stars such as Rufus Sewell, John Malkovich and Anna Maxwell Martin.

So, Murder is Easy will likely feature a stellar cast!

Watch this space for updates on the cast.

Murder is Easy on BBC One: How many episodes are there?

Murder is Easy will be a two-part thriller.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Sounds like they will be two intense hours!

Is there a start date for Murder is Easy?

There isn’t a start date for Murder is Easy yet.

BBC has confirmed that Murder is Easy will film this summer.

It will likely air later this year or early in 2024 on BBC One.

Murder is Easy will air on BBC One later this year.

