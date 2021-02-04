Janette Manrara made her presenting debut on BBC Morning Live today (February 4) and viewers absolutely loved her.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite went down a storm with Morning Live viewers, with many calling her turn as host “amazing”.

Janette was stepping in for regular presenter Kym Marsh, who is recovering from a hernia operation.

However, Janette’s biggest fan was without doubt Aljaz Skorjanec, her hunky husband.

What did Aljaz say about Janette on BBC Morning Live?

Doting Aljaz couldn’t believe his eyes when he woke up and saw his beloved live on breakfast telly.

Sharing various screenshots to Instagram alongside host Gethin Jones, he revealed his pride for his pint-sized wife.

He shared: “Woke up beaming with pride. So happy to see my @jmanrara presenting @bbcmorninglive with @gethincjones.”

The Strictly family tune into Janette’s debut

Fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell was one of the first to comment.

She said: “She was amazing.”

I have been dreaming since I can remember that I would one day host a TV show…… And then this happened!

It Takes Two host Zoe Ball was also up early tuning in.

She said: “Go Janette!”

Katya Jones commented: “Wasn’t she brilliant.”

Gorka Marquez added three clapping hand emojis.

Gethin himself also commented on Janette’s presenting prowess.

“She was brill!” he said.

He also made a nod to Janette’s revelations about Aljaz’s snoring.

“[She was] revealing all your secrets!” Gethin quipped.

What did other viewers say?

Much like the Strictly stars, viewers of BBC Morning Live also loved Janette on the show

“So so proud, you are a natural,” declared one fan.

Another added: “Duck to water. Brilliant.”

“Janette was brilliant,” another declared.

“Excellent presenter – so engaging with us viewers,” another revealed.

What did Janette say about BBC Morning Live?

Taking to Instagram after the show, Janette revealed hosting the show was a dream come true.

She said: “I’m not one to do this too often but I have to share my absolute joy of this moment! I have been dreaming since I can remember that I would one day host a TV show…… And then this happened! Hosting a morning TV show on @bbc!”

She then called it a “#LittleWin towards a #BigDream!”

She added: “I still have BIG DREAMS to chase, but this was a moment that I will hold dear to my heart forever.

“I’m on cloud 9 and feeling so much gratitude in my heart!”

So will Janette return to the Strictly dance floor in 2021, or has she been bitten by the presenting bug?

