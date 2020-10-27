The BBC’s new daytime show Morning Live made its debut yesterday with hosts Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones.

The show is being touted as a rival to the likes of ITV’s This Morning and Lorraine, and will air on BBC One for the next couple of months in the hope that it becomes a staple for the broadcaster.

Recognisable sets are a crucial part of daytime shows because the last thing viewers want is to tune in to something they dislike on a daily basis — so how has Morning Live faired?

What did viewers think of BBC Morning Live?

In its first week on-air, Kym and Gethin have already welcomed guests from Strictly Come Dancing and entertained viewers with their natural chemistry.

However, while the presenters have so far gone down well with fans, the same can’t be said for the set.

Viewers raced to social media to share their thoughts over the design, and let’s just say not everyone is digging it.

Don't know who did the set for #MorningLive ! The awful drab colours remind me of Hilda Ogdens living room,just missing the 3 ducks on the wall! The whole set is much to busy. — Female Prison Officer (@HMPrisonOfficer) October 27, 2020

#MorningLive immediate impression, who designed the set? Someone’s Nan? OK so it needs to be nice and comfortable but it really is a disaster, it’s too old for me and I’m 79!!! — Richard Vaughan (@stanmere) October 27, 2020

Anyone else think the set on @BBCMorningLive looks like someone's raided your great grandma's front parlour nicked the furniture and plonked it in what I can only guess is a spare broom cupboard for a studio! Awful & amateurish. I'd feel embarrassed to part of it! #MorningLive pic.twitter.com/AdEiEYmupv — Guy Forshaw (@Supersonic70s) October 26, 2020

I’ve taken a look at BBC’s new morning telly show Morning Live.

…drab set ~ lose the rug.#MorningLive 📺🤨 pic.twitter.com/DrkyrhgrPC — Paul (@ChirpyPaul) October 27, 2020

But not everyone was as quick to judge, with one viewer teasing that those in glass houses shouldn’t thrown stones!

Just before #MorningLive starts I wonder if everyone about to criticise the set can upload pictures of their gaff just so we got something to compare it against 🙄 #bbcmorninglive — Vinny (@ASettingSon) October 27, 2020

Morning Live is initially set to run for 40 episodes, which will take it up to Christmas.

However, there is reportedly an option for it to extend into 2021 if it goes down well with viewers.

Perhaps a spruce up to the set could be in order…

What is Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh’s show on?

The show airs from 9:15am until 10am every weekday, and so is in direct competition with ITV’s Lorraine.

Speaking to the Mirror last month, Kym confessed that she’s a huge fan of morning television.

She told the newspaper: “I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day.

Fans are loving Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

“I love nothing more than a good catch up, although this will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our viewers.”

Gethin and Kym’s new show follows their stints as guest presenters on the Beeb’s popular early evening series The One Show.

Kym previously replaced host Alex Jones when the star had a break from presenting over the summer.

And Gethin has served as a guest host numerous times since former presenter Matt Baker stepped down earlier this year.

