10 unsung gems on BBC iPlayer to watch this weekend when there’s nothing you like on TV

TV schedules this weekend looking about as inspiring as this summer’s weather? Then get yourself over to BBC iPlayer because there are plenty of delights to keep you occupied.

Where you’re after a film, a reality TV series or some comedy, there’s something for everyone. And we’re fully prepared to get square eyes – sorry, Mum!

Fancy watching Keeping Up Appearances this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

What’s on BBC iPlayer? Comedy

Keeping Up Appearances – Never knowingly un(der)sung, you may not be aware that FIVE series of Hyacinth Bouquet’s farcical misadventures in suburbia are available to watch whenever you like. But now that you do, that’s at least one September weekend accounted for. Find Keeping Up Appearance on BBC iPlayer here.

Henpocalypse! – Starring Elizabeth Berrington and Lauren O’Rourke, you may have missed this recent daft comedy where the biggest challenge to a successful hen weekend isn’t running out of penis straws, more surviving the end of the world. Watch it on BBC iPlayer here.

Entertainment

The Traitors Australia – Devoted fans found the UK version seriously addictive – who’s stabbing who in the back Down Under? Watch The Traitors Australia on BBC iPlayer here. It’s arguably better than the UK and US versions.

Ultimate Wedding Planner – Everyone loves a wedding. But it may be even more entertaining when weddings go very, very wrong. Will the wedding planners pull off organising these high pressure nuptials?

Keanu Reeves plays a rookie FBI agent – also a dab hand at surfing – in Point Break (Credit: BBC)

Film

Point Break – Only available for a few weeks on BBC iPlayer, there’s always time to set aside for crime thriller Point Break. And not just because it stars Johnny Depp, Patrick Swayze and a gang of bank-robbing surfers crashing about in the waves wearing Lycra.

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – Rarely does an all-star ensemble cast – including the likes of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Dev Patel, Bill Nighy – appear to have so much fun. Watch The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel here.

Lesley Manville stars in Mum (Credit: BBC)

Drama

Mum – This bittersweet dramedy starring Lesley Manville burns slower than a wickless candle and may be the wisest use of your time, whether you’ve got any to spare or not. Watch all three series on iPlayer here.

Annika – When in doubt, search out something – anything – on any catch up service featuring Nicola Walker. And you can find Annika here.

Rain Dogs – If you somehow overlooked this acclaimed and entirely unconventional Daisy May Cooper drama earlier this year, you can sort that out swiftly. This Country it is very much not.

I, Claudius – Epic 1970s Roman drama is back for a run on BBC Four – but if the late-night scheduling doesn’t suit you, get stuck in on BBC iPlayer instead.

