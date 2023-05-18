Bobski and Ross frown on I Kissed A Boy
TV

BBC viewers all making same complaint about new reality show I Kissed A Boy

'I can’t cope with these cliffhangers'

By Réiltín Doherty

I Kissed A Boy has been a hit with many BBC viewers but a lot of them have one major complaint about the new dating series.

The show is similar to ITV’s Love Island – matching up 10 gay men in an Italian villa with bombshells and twists along the way. But as the dating series only airs on Sunday and Monday nights, BBC viewers have complained that the broadcaster has missed a trick.

Bobski and Josh frown on I Kissed A Boy

I Kissed A Boy episode two ended on a major cliffhanger (Credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy viewers make a major complaint to the BBC

Fans of Love Island will know that ITV airs an hour-long episode every night, except for Saturdays. But I Kissed A Boy is different, airing only twice a week.

Episode two was left on a major cliffhanger as Bobski and Josh decided not to kiss each other and waited for Mikey to make a decision. Fans are now wishing the show aired every night, like other popular reality series. One fan said: “I’m obsessed with this show already! I wish it was on every night for half a year like that other dating show.” Another person added: “Petition to get BBC iPlayer to change I Kissed A Boy to every DAY instead of weekly… I can’t cope with these cliffhangers. Who is with me?”

Why oh why Is I Kissed A Boy only on weekly?!

A third person complained: “The only gripe I have with #IKissedABoy is the wait for new episodes like I don’t get it? Is it only on weekends?” A fourth person added: “Why oh why Is I Kissed A Boy only on weekly?! I cannot wait this long! I need to know now!”

Gareth and Subomi kiss on I Kissed A Boy

Fans of I Kissed A Boy have thanked the BBC for the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Love Island without the ads!’

While fans of the show have complained about the weekly wait, viewers have been singing the praises of the BBC for finally creating a gay dating show.

ITV previously said it couldn’t have gay contestants on Love Island due to “logistical” issues. But many have praised the BBC for finally airing the all-gay series. One person said: “Watching I Kissed A Boy, this is so good. The Love Island we’ve wanted for years.” Another person added: “Thank you BBC. It’s so amazing to have a Love Island show, without the ads!”

A third person agreed: “I love how ITV has basically refused to include queer people on Love Island and the BBC has basically said “Hold my drink, and LET’S GET A MINOGUE!” A fourth viewer wrote: “I hope everyone at ITV is watching #IKissedABoy and realising just how wrong they were to dismiss the idea of a gay Love Island.”

Let’s hope if I Kissed A Boy returns for another series, it airs every night…

Read more: I Kissed A Boy: Who does the voiceover and what’s he famous for?

YouTube video player

Are you watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

BBC BBC Three I Kissed A Boy Love Island Relationships

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Bear, Mandy, a full love heart, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Hot new romance for Mandy and Bear?!
Mark Labbett grinning on The Chase
The Chase star Mark Labbett finds love with presenter 16 years his junior after marriage split
Matt Willis talking and Emma Willis crying in Fighting Addiction documentary
Tearful Fighting Addiction viewers left saying the same about Emma Willis as she breaks down over Matt’s relapse
Emmerdale's Caleb, Gabby, Nicky, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb pressures Nicky as Gabby gets suspicious?
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly smiling in suits at the BAFTAs
Ant and Dec announce they’re taking break from Saturday Night Takeaway as fans devastated
Phillip Schofield looking angry and expert Louise inset
Phillip Schofield branded a ‘monster of daytime TV’ as This Morning expert launches furious attack