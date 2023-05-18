BBC viewers all making same complaint about new reality show I Kissed A Boy

I Kissed A Boy has been a hit with many BBC viewers but a lot of them have one major complaint about the new dating series.

The show is similar to ITV’s Love Island – matching up 10 gay men in an Italian villa with bombshells and twists along the way. But as the dating series only airs on Sunday and Monday nights, BBC viewers have complained that the broadcaster has missed a trick.

I Kissed A Boy episode two ended on a major cliffhanger (Credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy viewers make a major complaint to the BBC

Fans of Love Island will know that ITV airs an hour-long episode every night, except for Saturdays. But I Kissed A Boy is different, airing only twice a week.

Episode two was left on a major cliffhanger as Bobski and Josh decided not to kiss each other and waited for Mikey to make a decision. Fans are now wishing the show aired every night, like other popular reality series. One fan said: “I’m obsessed with this show already! I wish it was on every night for half a year like that other dating show.” Another person added: “Petition to get BBC iPlayer to change I Kissed A Boy to every DAY instead of weekly… I can’t cope with these cliffhangers. Who is with me?”

Why oh why Is I Kissed A Boy only on weekly?!

A third person complained: “The only gripe I have with #IKissedABoy is the wait for new episodes like I don’t get it? Is it only on weekends?” A fourth person added: “Why oh why Is I Kissed A Boy only on weekly?! I cannot wait this long! I need to know now!”

Fans of I Kissed A Boy have thanked the BBC for the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Love Island without the ads!’

While fans of the show have complained about the weekly wait, viewers have been singing the praises of the BBC for finally creating a gay dating show.

ITV previously said it couldn’t have gay contestants on Love Island due to “logistical” issues. But many have praised the BBC for finally airing the all-gay series. One person said: “Watching I Kissed A Boy, this is so good. The Love Island we’ve wanted for years.” Another person added: “Thank you BBC. It’s so amazing to have a Love Island show, without the ads!”

A third person agreed: “I love how ITV has basically refused to include queer people on Love Island and the BBC has basically said “Hold my drink, and LET’S GET A MINOGUE!” A fourth viewer wrote: “I hope everyone at ITV is watching #IKissedABoy and realising just how wrong they were to dismiss the idea of a gay Love Island.”

Let’s hope if I Kissed A Boy returns for another series, it airs every night…

