BBC makes ‘special’ announcement about I Kissed A Boy

BBC has confirmed exciting news about the new reality series I Kissed A Boy hosted by Dannii Minogue.

The new reality series matches up ten boys in an Italian Masseria to find love. But there’s been plenty of new bombshells arriving and leaving. The boy’s kissing ceremonies leave unkissed boys having to go home, with favourites such as Bobski and Mikey already leaving the Masseria.

There are only two episodes left of the dating show. In the finale, the boys will finally have to decide if they’re committed to each other. Ahead of the final two episodes, BBC has confirmed exciting news.

Dannii Minogue will host a reunion episode for I Kissed A Boy (Credit: BBC)

BBC confirms reunion special for I Kissed A Boy

While fans of the show might be sad that the show only has two episodes left, they can look forward to a reunion episode with all the boys who have departed from the series.

BBC Three confirmed Dannii Minogue will reunite the boys to discuss their time in the Masseria in a special episode. The one-off episode will see the boys reunite in front of a studio audience.

Dannii Minogue will get the latest goss from the boys.

BBC confirmed: “Dannii Minogue will get the latest goss from the boys (their love lives, their newfound fame, any lingering chemistry…), celebrate the Masseria’s greatest moments, deep dive into the drama and lead the boys through outrageously funny party games.”

I Kissed A Boy only has two episodes left… (Credit: BBC)

When will the reunion episode air?

I Kissed A Boy‘s final two episodes will air next Sunday on June 4, with the reunion episode airing the week after. The reunion episode will air Sunday June 11 at 9pm on BBC Three. The episode will also be available from 6am the same day on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC hasn’t confirmed exactly which stars will return, but we imagine some of the favourite departed stars such as Bobski, Mikey and Josh will be apart of the reunion. I Kissed A Boy also hasn’t been confirmed for a second series just yet, but hopefully, we’ll have some news of the future of the show soon…

I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion airs on June 11 at 9pm on BBC Three. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

