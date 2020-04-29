BBC hits back in defence of Victoria Derbyshire after viewers brand her disrespectful

The BBC has hit back after viewers branded Victoria Derbyshire "absolutely disgraceful" for appearing to talk during the minute's silence for keyworkers killed by coronavirus.

The UK ground to a halt yesterday (Tuesday, April 28) for a minute of silence at 11am, in honour of all the NHS and care workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Watching the BBC's coverage, some viewers thought presenter Victoria Derbyshire continued to speak while others observed the silence.

What did viewers say?

BBC viewers mistakenly thought Victoria Derbyshire spoke during the minute's silence (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: GMB's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid read out names of 105 NHS staff who died from coronavirus

One said: "Horrified that BBC continued to talk throughout the minute's silence #rude #respect #bbcnews #sad #NHS."

Another wrote: "I think it was absolutely disgraceful that Victoria Derbyshire spoke continually all through the minute silence for those in the NHS who had died from the conoravirus. No respect at all from her or the BBC."

A third agreed: "Glad it's not just me who felt this was so arrogant and so very disrespectful."

Someone else put: "I was absolutely disgusted by it. A minute's silence, should be exactly that!"

I think it was absolutely disgraceful that Victoria Derbyshire spoke continually all through the minute silence for those in the NHS who had died from the Conoravirus. No respect at all from her or the BBC. — Gerry Wright (@GerryMJWright) April 28, 2020

Glad it’s not just me who felt this was so arrogant and so very disrespectful — Oxxie Moron (@Captain_Karnak) April 28, 2020

I was absolutely disgusted by it. A minute’s silence, should exactly that! The disrespecting of it is another example of the awful journalism we are all being subjected to — Julie Freeman (@Julie_A_Freeman) April 28, 2020

What actually happened?

But someone else pointed out: "She spoke just before and just after. If you watch it again the time is 10:59 when she is talking and after one minute she talks again..."

She spoke just before and just after. If you watch it again the time is 10:59 when she is talking and after 1 minute she talks again... — Maddy (@Madeleine983) April 29, 2020

The BBC confirmed that last tweet in its response to the backlash.

A spokesperson said: "This BBC News special on April 28 2020 showed live coverage of the one minute's silence commemorating healthcare and other key workers who have died from coronavirus.

"Our coverage began a few minutes before 11.00am with Victoria Derbyshire describing scenes across the country as people prepared to observe the silence.

The UK holds a minute's silence to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirushttps://t.co/bfDJEz9Di3 pic.twitter.com/ERkPhZWGUi — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 28, 2020

Read more: James Jordan relieved as dad leaves hospital after coronavirus battle

"She finished her commentary about 15 seconds before 11.00am, and resumed at about 15 seconds after 11.01am. There was no commentary during the silence itself, which was observed appropriately."

Viewers can see for themselves in the above clip that Victoria Derbyshire did indeed remain silent for more than the full minute.

What did you think of the coverage? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.