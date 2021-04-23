The BBC has issued a statement on its coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip after sparking thousands of complaints.

The event, on April 17, was covered for almost four hours as millions tuned in.

Newsreader Huw Edwards presented the coverage, which saw him speak to guests including Sir David Attenborough and Gyles Brandreth about the Duke.

The BBC defended its coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC issues statement on Prince Philip funeral coverage

However, the BBC previously confirmed it received over 100,000 complaints about the coverage.

Read more: Prince Philip: BBC reportedly sparks record 100,000 complaints with Duke of Edinburgh coverage

Now, the broadcaster has responded to the backlash with a statement.

It read: “The funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally.

The funeral took place last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the BBC say?

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed BBC One schedule.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration…

“…and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster during moments of national significance.

“We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”

Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, this has reportedly become the most complained-about coverage in BBC history.

The BBC had cleared its schedules and aired coverage on BBC One and its News channel.

The Duke of Edinburgh died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on April 9.

His funeral took place on Saturday, April 17, at St George’s Chapel.

Viewers watching the funeral were emotional as they saw the Queen sitting alone during the service.

The Queen sat alone at the funeral (Credit: BBC)

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only 30 guests could attend the funeral and they had to sit separately.

What did the Queen say?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Queen released a statement to thank people for their “good wishes” on her birthday.

The statement read: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness…

“…it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Her Majesty added: “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

Read more: Royal Family shares post as the Queen marks her 95th birthday

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.