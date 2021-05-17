The BBC has confirmed Call the Midwife will remain on BBC One – despite streaming giant Netflix reportedly trying to poach it.

The series regularly draws in eight million viewers – and it’s this which has most certainly caught the eye of bosses at Netflix.

This weekend it was reported that the show is an “irresistible prospect” for Netflix.

However, it’s creator Heidi Thomas has so far resisted attempts to poach it from the Beeb – and it looks as if it’s a stance that will continue.

The BBC has said Call the Midwife is staying with the corporation (Credit: BBC)

What did the BBC say about Call the Midwife and Netflix?

ED! contacted a rep for the show today (May 17).

They told us: “This is categorically untrue and Call the Midwife will remain a BBC commissioned series.”

Read more: Call the Midwife’s PKU storyline praised – but what is PKU and is it curable?

The rep continued: “It enjoys great success on PBS, Netflix and other networks around the world.”

Defiantly, the statement ended: “But it continues to be much loved by huge audiences on BBC One and that is where it will stay.”

Netflix is said to be eyeing the show and its ratings (Credit: BBC)

So what has Netflix said about poaching the show?

Over the weekend it was reported that Call the Midwife was a “target” for Netflix.

It apparently wants to tempt creator Heidi Thomas to jump ship, offering bigger budgets, more episodes and global audiences.

Read more: Call the Midwife fans predict romance for Trixie and the ‘hot widower’

Thomas said last week that numerous bids had been made to lure her from the BBC.

However, she has so far resisted.

Adding fuel to the fire, an industry insider told the Express: “The hour-long format of the programme and its huge viewing figures make it an irresistible prospect for Netflix.”

ED! has contacted Netflix for a comment on this story.

Series one to eight are currently on the streaming service (Credit: BBC)

How will viewers react to a potential move?

We can’t see it going down well…

Netflix is a subscription service, which would mean fans of the show would have to subscribe and pay to watch the show if it were to move.

If it goes to Netflix I won’t bother watching.

At the moment new episodes air first on the BBC, which is funded by the license fee and carries no subscription, as such, from viewers.

Call the Midwife is available on Netflix. Series one to eight are online for fans to binge.

Of course, BBC viewers are up to series 10.

“No, we WANT it on BBC,” declared on fan of the show.

“If it goes to Netflix I won’t bother watching,” said another.

“Keep your mits off Call the Midwife, Netflix!” demanded another.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.